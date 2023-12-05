Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Charlotte Tilbury's Best Luxury Beauty Gifts for Christmas

Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:40 AM PST, December 5, 2023

Shop 20% off Charlotte Tilbury's best gifts to leave the beauty-lover in your life seriously impressed.

For beauty lovers, a sale on Charlotte Tilbury's viral beauty products is a major moment, which is why we're restocking our routines and running to save on glamorous gifts this week.

Now through Sunday, December 10, Charlotte Tilbury is offering a magical 20% off all orders over $60. Just enter the code REDCARPET at checkout to unlock the savings on award-winning moisturizers, makeupluxury skincare sets and more. You can save on everything from celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line. 

Shop the Charlotte Tilbury Sale

The brand's beloved makeup and skincare products have become beauty go-to's of everyone from Penelope Cruz and Amal Clooney to Jessica Chastain and Kate Moss. From light-as-air foundation and magical eyeshadow palettes to famous face moisturizers, Charlotte Tilbury's sale comes just in time to find the perfect holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for all the special women on your shopping list.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out of products in the blink of an eye, so make sure to take advantage of these holiday savings before your favorites are gone tomorrow. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals on luxury beauty gifts to snag from the Charlotte Tilbury sale.

The Jourdan Dunn Disco Diva Stocking

The Jourdan Dunn Disco Diva Stocking
Charlotte Tilbury

The Jourdan Dunn Disco Diva Stocking

Inside the stocking, you'll find Charlotte's award-winning AIRbrush Flawless Finish powder, AIRbrush Flawless Setting Spray and Collagen Lip Bath Icons gift set for a supermodel-inspired party look this holiday season.

$151 $121

With code REDCARPET

Shop Now

Charlotte's Magic Cream Heroes

Charlotte's Magic Cream Heroes
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Magic Cream Heroes

Give the gift of a radiant glow from head to toe. This skincare gift set included Charlotte Tilbury's award-winning moisturizer and hydrating, firming effect body cream.

$125 $100

With code REDCARPET

Shop Now

Charlotte's Award Winning Beauty Icons

Charlotte's Award Winning Beauty Icons
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Award Winning Beauty Icons

This beauty gift set included a full sized moisturizer, setting spray, mascara and nude-pink lipstick — all wrapped up in a limited-edition makeup bag.

$180 $144

With code REDCARPET

Shop Now

Charlotte's Magic Water Cream

Charlotte's Magic Water Cream
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Magic Water Cream

Changing temperatures call for plenty of moisture to keep your skin from drying out, and Charlotte Tilbury's new fragrance-free moisturizer promises 100 hours of hydration plus niacinamide for pore reduction.

$100 $80

With code REDCARPET

Shop Now

Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Charlotte's award-winning elixir is a Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid anti-aging serum that helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles while aiming to visibly brighten and plump skin for flawless makeup application.

$85 $68

With code redcarpet

Shop Now

Charlotte's Magic Cream Light

Charlotte's Magic Cream Light
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Magic Cream Light

Save 20% on this lightweight moisturizer that won't weigh you down while working to protect your skin from the sun and blue light.

$100 $80

With code redcarpet

Shop Now

Charlotte's 4 Magic & Science Steps to Resurface, Hydrate and Glow

Charlotte's 4 Magic & Science Steps to Resurface, Hydrate and Glow
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's 4 Magic & Science Steps to Resurface, Hydrate and Glow

The 4-piece skincare routine set worth $310 includes high-performance Glow Toner, Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Charlotte's Magic Cream and Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial to help reveal hydrated, glowing skin. 

$230 $184

With code REDCARPET

Shop Now

