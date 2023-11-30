Step up your stocking stuffer game this Christmas with sweet gifts under $30.
It's official: Christmas gift shopping season is upon us. While everyone loves unwrapping presents under the tree, sometimes the most exciting treats are those found in the stockings hung by the fireplace.
Shopping for these little trinkets and knick-knacks is easier said than done — especially if you have a large stocking to stuff. The one thing you have to consider when shopping for stocking stuffers is the size. From there, you can let your gift-giving imagination run wild. With options for kids and adults, we've found a range of fun and practical stocking stuffers that are equal parts thoughtful and affordable.
Whether it's a sweet treat, a LEGO set or a celeb-loved face mist, there is a little something for everyone in our round-up. Below, shop the best stocking stuffers for the whole family. To help you get the best bang for your buck on Christmas morning 2023, we've organized these finds by stocking stuffers under $30, under $15, and under $10.
Stocking Stuffers Under $30
Society6 Pink Cottage Quilt iPhone Case
Society6 has an incredible selection of fun stocking stuffers, including this iPhone case that will help them to switch up their phone's OOTD. Right now, this gift is 20% off.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.
Apple AirTag
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set
Impress with these luxurious hand creams that made Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2018 and 2019.
Gaiam Cold Therapy Massage Roller Ball
A great gift for athletes or fitness fanatics, the ice therapy roller can help with inflammation, blood circulation, and help to soothe sore muscles for faster recovery.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 6 Pairs)
Treat the self-care enthusiast in your life to six pairs of cooling under-eye masks that work to diminish puffiness, bags and swelling.
Skillmatics Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10
Perfect for a wide range of ages, this Marvel-themed game will be something for the whole family to enjoy. Test your Marvel knowledge and see if you can guess a character with just 10 questions.
Agrimony Funny Food Burger Socks Box
Here's a fun spin on the traditional sock Christmas present.
Stocking Stuffers Under $15
Burt's Bees Festive Fix Set
This festive set from Burt's Bees features lip balms inspired by delightful holiday flavors, such as Peppermint, Salted Caramel, Cranberry Spritz and Shortbread Cookie.
Lightsaber Chopsticks
Bring the the Force to the dinner table. These battery-powered lightsaber chopsticks will make any meal memorable.
L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family
L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are all the rage every Christmas. This ball holds more than five surprises and opens into a playset.
Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set
Make it a throwback with the Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set.
Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Surprise the ultimate skincare enthusiast with a rose quartz face roller and gua sha skincare tool kit this holiday season.
LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears
You can't go wrong filling their stocking with the LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears build.
Fsmiling Tortoise Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack)
It's always nice to have an extra hair clip on hand, especially when it looks as good as these.
Biib 9-in-1 Multitool Pen
This handy 9-in-1 pen works as a ballpoint pen, ruler, screwdriver, bottle opener, stylus, level and flashlight.
Pinkiwine Christmas Building Block Toys (4-Pack)
The kiddos will have fun building these Christmas-themed objects.
Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit
Surprise a special man in your life with the Burt's Bees Men's Grooming Essential Kit, which features cooling skincare products formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals like aloe, hemp and peppermint oil.
Stocking Stuffers Under $10
Tabasco Sauce Keychain with Mini Bottle of Hot Sauce
For those who like it hot, this little bottle of Tabasco and keychain are what they’re missing in their life.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water
Mario Badescu's refreshing hydrating mist can be used anywhere anytime for a pleasant pick me up.
Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Naughty or Nice Spinner Jelly Bean Gift Box
The Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Naughty or Nice gift box not only features a selection of delicious jelly bean flavors for candy lovers but also provides an entertaining game to enjoy with friends and family.
Body Back Scalp Massager
Calm their nerves with a relaxing head-tingling massage.
Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet
Small but mighty, this slim wallet is minimal but still has enough space for your ID, credit cards and of course some cash.
Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope
Everyone can use an Amazon gift card. Add $25 on the dot, or any amount from $10 to $2,000.
Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set
This product, seen on Shark Tank, helps get the last drop out of makeup and skincare containers.
Brach's Bobs Red & White Mint Canes
Candy canes are the ultimate Christmas candy.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
