The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated Lego Sets for Kids and Adults

The Best Lego Deals at Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:10 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

From Star Wars to Architecture collections, these are the best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals to shop today and tomorrow.

Building LEGO sets can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. It's truly an activity the entire family can enjoy. Buying the best and most intricate LEGO sets to build can quickly add up, however. That doesn't mean you need to give up on the beloved pastime, because Amazon is here to help with some amazing LEGO set deals.

Whether shopping for yourself or your little one, Amazon should be your first stop when looking for LEGO sets. Amazon's October Prime Day, taking place on October 10 and 11, the retailer is offering huge discounts on some of the best-rated LEGO products. Among Amazon's deals are the viral flower bouquet seen on Abbott Elementary and coveted Star Wars and Minecraft sets. There's even an autumn foliage centerpiece that makes it easy to showcase your LEGO set as fall home decor.

Below, we've rounded up the top-rated LEGO set deals to shop at Amazon Prime Day now.

LEGO Harry Potter Gryffindor House

LEGO Harry Potter Gryffindor House
LEGO Harry Potter Gryffindor House

Recreate iconic Gryffindor common room scenes, play out Hogwarts stories with beloved characters and proudly showcase the Gryffindor banner with this Harry Potter LEGO set. Plus, complete the Hogwarts house banners collection with the Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin sets on sale now.

$35 $30

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter.

$70 $56

LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set

LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set
LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set

Kids who can't get enough of Minecraft will be delighted to receive this LEGO set based on the hit internet game.

$35 $26

LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory

LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory
LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory

This LEGO Marvel set features Tom Stark's headquarters, including his Hall of Armor chamber, high-tech Iron Man Suits and workshop space.

$90 $57

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet not only is a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale. 

$60 $46

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House
LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House

Experience the enchantment of Disney with this LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House set, which features a partial house built with balloons and beloved characters: Carl Fredricksen, Russell and Dug. 

$60 $48

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger
LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger

Dom’s Dodge Charger race car is a replica model of the classic muscle car, inspired by the original 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Authentic features let fans relive the thrill of the race as they build with moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower.

$120 $96

LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline

LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline
LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline

Embark on a journey to Paris with this detailed LEGO Architecture interpretation of the Paris skyline. The set features famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre, and more.

$50 $45

LEGO Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship

LEGO Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship
LEGO Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship

Go to infinity and beyond with this LEGO model of Buzz LightYear's spaceship. It also comes with miniatures of Lightyear's most popular characters including Buzz and a robot cat. 

$50 $38

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”
LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”

With amazing attention to detail, this racing car model is a true expression of Ferrari’s endurance racer. Features include front and back suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel that steers the car.

$200 $168

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.

$80 $64

LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama

LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama
LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama

Recapture the drama of an iconic Star Wars: A New Hope scene with this Star Wars LEGO set for adults. Recreate the surface of the Death Star and the pursuit of Luke Skywalker’s X-wing by Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced fighter and 2 TIE fighters.

$70 $56

LEGO Art World Map 31203 Building Set

LEGO Art World Map 31203 Building Set
LEGO Art World Map 31203 Building Set

This re-interpretation of a classic world map lets you put your creativity on display. You can use the included inspiration to build the map or customize the oceans to build the world your own special way.

$250 $212

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

