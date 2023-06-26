The official start of summer kicked off last week, which means the higher temperatures of the sunny season are here to stay. While many change out their wardrobe for summer, changing out the items in your toiletry bag is just as essential to combating the increased humidity and our skin's amped-up production of oil and sweat from the heat.

To help you stay flawless, no matter the temperature, Ulta just launched its annual summer sale, offering killer deals each week until July 15. This week, June 25 to July 1, marks week one of the event where shoppers can save 30% on beloved skincare and select hair straightening tools, as well as score buy one get one free on best-selling minis from Olaplex, Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte and more that are all perfect for summer travel.

Shop Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale

Along with weekly deals, Ulta's sale has savings that run the entire event. You can get up to 45% off hair products from prestigious brands like Paul Mitchell, Redkin, Living Proof, Bumble & Bumble and more. You can also get buy one get one 50% off select curly hair products, including savings on Pattern, the hair care brand from Tracee Ellis Ross. On top of that, they've got savings to keep you safe in the sun with buy one get one 40% off select skincare and sun products.

We could go on and on about these amazing deals during the Ulta Summer Beauty Sale, but it's time to get shopping. To help you manage all these savings, we've rounded up the best weekly deals and the best event-long sales below.

Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Best Week 1 Deals

You won't want to miss these limited-time deals running during the first week of Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale, from June 25 to July 1.

Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron Ulta Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron Conair's Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron gives you straighter results thanks to the rainbow titanium plates which offer superior heat conductivity. The True Ceramic heater heats up in 15 seconds and maintains heat level and has a heat for every hair type. $50 $35 Shop Now

Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Best Event-Long Deals

Here are our favorite discounted products you can get throughout the entire Ulta Summer Sale.

Pattern Jojoba Oil Blend Ulta Pattern Jojoba Oil Blend Whether used as a carrier oil or on its own, this lightweight jojoba blend claims to reduce breakage and maintain moisture while smelling incredible. $25 BOGO 50% OFF Shop Now

