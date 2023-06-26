Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 50% on Summer Makeup, Skincare and Hair Essentials
The official start of summer kicked off last week, which means the higher temperatures of the sunny season are here to stay. While many change out their wardrobe for summer, changing out the items in your toiletry bag is just as essential to combating the increased humidity and our skin's amped-up production of oil and sweat from the heat.
To help you stay flawless, no matter the temperature, Ulta just launched its annual summer sale, offering killer deals each week until July 15. This week, June 25 to July 1, marks week one of the event where shoppers can save 30% on beloved skincare and select hair straightening tools, as well as score buy one get one free on best-selling minis from Olaplex, Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte and more that are all perfect for summer travel.
Shop Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale
Along with weekly deals, Ulta's sale has savings that run the entire event. You can get up to 45% off hair products from prestigious brands like Paul Mitchell, Redkin, Living Proof, Bumble & Bumble and more. You can also get buy one get one 50% off select curly hair products, including savings on Pattern, the hair care brand from Tracee Ellis Ross. On top of that, they've got savings to keep you safe in the sun with buy one get one 40% off select skincare and sun products.
We could go on and on about these amazing deals during the Ulta Summer Beauty Sale, but it's time to get shopping. To help you manage all these savings, we've rounded up the best weekly deals and the best event-long sales below.
Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Best Week 1 Deals
You won't want to miss these limited-time deals running during the first week of Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale, from June 25 to July 1.
Cult-favorite MAC lipstick delivers a creamy satin finish in bold, vibrant colors.
Add Olaplex's viral No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.
Work to tame, thicken and add some colors to your brows all with one best-selling product.
With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.
Perfect for sparse, thinning, over-plucked, or tail-less brows, this serum promotes the appearance of naturally fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6 to 8 weeks.
Create powerful eye looks with this magenta-toned palette from Juvia's Place.
With over 300 reviews and a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, customers are loving this at-home microdermabrasion kit from Michael Todd Beauty.
If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Meghan Markle revealed to Beauty Banter in an interview that she is "obsessed" with this Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared.
Use this leave-in conditioner after a shower to help strengthen hair, improve shine and fight frizz.
Vegan and cruelty-free, this Juice Beauty moisturizer is formulated with a proprietary blend of fruit stem cells and vitamin C to hydrate and promote luminosity.
Made with clean ingredients, this daily moisturizer from fresh uses hyaluronic acid to add moisture to the skin and help improve the appearance of fine lines.
Tula's Protect + Glow is a lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects skin against the damaging effects of the sun and environment without feeling greasy.
You don't need to visit the salon to get a manicure with trendy nail art. These Glamnetic press-on nails last up to two weeks and look just as great.
Conair's Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron gives you straighter results thanks to the rainbow titanium plates which offer superior heat conductivity. The True Ceramic heater heats up in 15 seconds and maintains heat level and has a heat for every hair type.
Fight frizz while still being gentle on your locks with this professional flat iron that distributes heat evenly. The lightweight hair tool can also create curls, waves and spirals with the right technique.
Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Best Event-Long Deals
Here are our favorite discounted products you can get throughout the entire Ulta Summer Sale.
Dry, brittle hair is no match for Redkin's All Soft line, which helps smooth and condition damaged hair.
Not only will this shampoo and conditioner help moisturize your hair, but the lavender mint scent is also extraordinary.
The highly-rated Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo and Conditioner help moisturize hair for smoother strands without the added weight.
Designed to fight humidity, the No Frizz shampoo and conditioner from Living Proof may become your go-to hair duo this summer.
Whether used as a carrier oil or on its own, this lightweight jojoba blend claims to reduce breakage and maintain moisture while smelling incredible.
Help deliver deep hydration to dry, damaged hair with SheaMoisture's manuka honey, fig and mafura oil mask.
A Skin Cancer Foundation–approved sunscreen, Sun Bum's SPF 50 will shield you from UVA/UVB rays while enriching your skin with vitamin E and offering a pleasant smell. If you're looking for a hardworking daily go-to, try this one.
Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen with a tint contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin's barrier.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties.
Remove stubborn mascara, lipstick and more with these compostable makeup wipes from Neutrogena.
