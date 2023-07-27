A holiday in July where we get to save on lipstick—count us in. If you’ve been holding off splurging on a new shade of lipstick or a vault full of lipstick shades, National Lipstick Day is your chance to treat yourself. Though National Lipstick Day doesn’t start until Saturday, July 29, some beauty brands are already hosting sales on lipsticks and other lip products. With discounts on hundreds of lipstick shades, it’s near-impossible to find the perfect hue for you.

Finding the perfect lipstick shade for you comes down to your preference and what look you’re going for. Going for a sultry or a gothic look—try a dark mauve lipstick or black lipstick. The dark lipstick shade will also draw attention to your face and lips. After all the time you spend on perfecting your makeup, your look deserves to stand out.

Granted, dark lipstick isn’t for everyone. If you’re the queen or king of the natural lip look, there are tons of National Lipstick Day sales with neutral lipsticks in practically every shade. Since Ulta always has standout deals on National Lipstick Day, we suggest the Ulta Luxe Lipstick in the shade Toasted Almond. It glides on your lips for a smooth application. So you can get an effortless look each time. Plus, reviewers swear by this lipstick.

One reviewer mentions, “I am shocked how much I love this color. The lipstick is matte but not drying. I don't like matte colors but something about this I love.” Who could resist a matte lipstick that isn’t drying? Not us, that’s for sure. If tube lipsticks aren’t a key step in your makeup routine, you can still celebrate National Lipstick Day with deals on other lip products.

Makeup brands know that not everyone is obsessed with tube lipstick. From lip oils to liquid lipsticks and even lip liners, brands have up to 50% off hundreds of lip products. National Lipstick Day only comes around once a year, and we know how busy you are.

To help you find the perfect shade, we’ve rounded up the best National Lipstick Day sales from retailers like Ulta, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury, and Colourpop below.

Nobody makes affordable lippies better than Colourpop. In honor of National Lipstick Day, you can get up to 50% off every lip product on the site. Yes, that includes the vault sets as well.

Everyone loves getting a free gift, especially when it comes to beauty products. Now, with every Charlotte Tilbury purchase over $95, you get a free mini Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk and mini Charlotte’s Magic Cream. Charlotte Tilbury has tons of long-lasting lipsticks, so it's only natural that some shades are already selling out. This is our cue to start checking out now.

We knew we could count on Nordstrom for National Lipstick Day deals. Shop fan-favorite lipsticks from popular brands like Too Faced, Make Up For Ever, and MAC Cosmetics and get up to 40% off.

Although it isn't officially called a National Lipstick Day sale, NYX is giving away a free mini version of their Butter Gloss with every $30 purchase. Personally, we suggest you grab a few of the Slim Lip Pencils so that you can line your lips, too.

Get a free liquid lipstick when you spend $40 or more. If you're a Kylie Cosmetics fan, you'll want to take advantage of this National Lipstick Day deal and get the lip care bundle set featured below.

Leave it to Ulta to host multiple sales on all things lip-related. Now through July 29, the beauty retailer is hosting a buy one, get one 50% off sale on hundreds of its lipsticks. The buy one, get one half off deal applies to over 25 different brands. And yes, you can mix and match between different brands. Plus, select lip products are 40% off now as well.

Winky Lux Glimmer Balm Ulta Winky Lux Glimmer Balm The Winky Lux Glimmer Balm will work with your natural pH and body temperature to create the perfect lip stain for you. A fantastic secret weapon to level up your lips. $17 Shop Now

