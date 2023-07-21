The Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — Dyson, Sunday Riley, Kiehl's and More
Nordstrom's highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale has officially kicked off with unbeatable summer deals. If you're on the hunt for new products to upgrade your skincare routine or want to stock up on your favorite makeup items, Nordstrom is offering beauty deals up to 60% off top brands. From moisturizers and makeup palettes to serums and beauty tools, there's tons of products on sale to add to your beauty arsenal.
Even if you are not a cardholder, you can shop for the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Dyson, Supergoop!, Olaplex, Kiehl's, Sunday Riley, Estée Lauder and more. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so shop now because the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can snag below.
The Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The key to healthy, hydrated skin is moisturizing daily, and with Bobbi Brown's Vitamin Enriched Face Moisturizer your skin will be getting an extra boost of vitamins with its special blend of vitamin B, C & E.
RevitaLash's Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and Eyebrow Conditioner are the ultimate duo. You can now save 53% off the best-selling conditioning set during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.
COOLA's water-resistant sunscreen spray offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 and works to hydrate the skin with organic ingredients like cucumber, algae, strawberry extracts and more.
The Dyson Airwrap is a revolutionary hairstyling tool that uses air to create voluminous curls, waves, and smooth styles without extreme heat. With its innovative technology and multiple styling attachments, it offers a versatile and gentle way to achieve salon-like results at home.
Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Five herbal, unisex fragrances are included in this Jo Malone London set: Peony and Blush, English Pear and Fressia, Wood Sage and Sea Salt, Nectarine Blossom and Honey, and Mimosa and Cardamom.
Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio comes with full-size creamy eyeshadow sticks in Amethyst, Rosegold and Au Naturel.
Get the perfect summer glow with Estée Lauder's Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme.
Significantly whiten your teeth within a week using this Go Smile® Extreme Duo Teeth Whitening Set. The compact set comes with 14 whitening applicators to take on the go.
Take 50% off this anti-aging cream that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and boost firmness.
Save 30% on a set of two fan-favorite Sunday Riley products, including Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment and C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially during the dry months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save on Supergoop! SPF Essentials at Nordstrom for Skin Protection
Save 20% On First Aid Beauty's Best-Selling Skin Care
The Best Deals to Shop Under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Last Chance to Save 50% on Coach's Summer Sandals, Handbags and More
Save on Celeb-Loved Denim at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get an Extra 25% Off Summer Styles
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Strollers and More Baby Item Deals
What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 15 Best Body Lotions for Silky Smooth Skin All Summer Long