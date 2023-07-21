Nordstrom's highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale has officially kicked off with unbeatable summer deals. If you're on the hunt for new products to upgrade your skincare routine or want to stock up on your favorite makeup items, Nordstrom is offering beauty deals up to 60% off top brands. From moisturizers and makeup palettes to serums and beauty tools, there's tons of products on sale to add to your beauty arsenal.

Shop Nordstrom's Beauty Deals

Even if you are not a cardholder, you can shop for the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Dyson, Supergoop!, Olaplex, Kiehl's, Sunday Riley, Estée Lauder and more. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so shop now because the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can snag below.

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Dyson Airwrap Nordstrom Dyson Airwrap The Dyson Airwrap is a revolutionary hairstyling tool that uses air to create voluminous curls, waves, and smooth styles without extreme heat. With its innovative technology and multiple styling attachments, it offers a versatile and gentle way to achieve salon-like results at home. $660 $600 Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit Nordstrom NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $245 $165 Shop Now

