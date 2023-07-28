In case you haven't heard, National Lipstick Day falls on Saturday, July 29. And while it might seem like a silly reason for a holiday, we'll take any excuse to shop our favorite beauty products at a discount. So many of our favorite brands are hosting sales in honor of National Lipstick Day, including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

This weekend, Fenty Beauty is offering 20% off best-selling lip products. Plus, you'll receive a free Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm when you spend $80 or more. Hurry to save on Fenty favorites as these National Lipstick Day deals only last until Sunday, July 30.

Shop Fenty Beauty's Lip Sale

Fenty Beauty is one of our go-to brands for nourishing, pigmented products in a wide range of shades, and its lip products are no exception. The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is the brand's most popular lip product for its non-sticky feel and glass-like shine, and it's on sale for just $17. Gloss Bomb is also available in Plumping and Cream formulas for a plumper pout or extra dose of color.

From the long-wearing Stunna Lip Paint liquid color to the refillable Fenty Icon lipstick, be sure to snag your go-to lip products for less before the Fenty Beauty National Lipstick Day Sale comes to an end. Below, shop our favorite Fenty lippies — now on sale for 20% off.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from seven shades ranging from the universal Fenty Glow to the new RiRi, a shimmering rose. $21 $17 Shop Now

