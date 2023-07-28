Beauty & Wellness

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Is Celebrating National Lipstick Day with 20% Off Our Favorite Lip Products

By Lauren Gruber
Rihanna
Fenty Beauty

In case you haven't heard, National Lipstick Day falls on Saturday, July 29. And while it might seem like a silly reason for a holiday, we'll take any excuse to shop our favorite beauty products at a discount. So many of our favorite brands are hosting sales in honor of National Lipstick Day, including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

This weekend, Fenty Beauty is offering 20% off best-selling lip products. Plus, you'll receive a free Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm when you spend $80 or more. Hurry to save on Fenty favorites as these National Lipstick Day deals only last until Sunday, July 30.

Shop Fenty Beauty's Lip Sale

Fenty Beauty is one of our go-to brands for nourishing, pigmented products in a wide range of shades, and its lip products are no exception. The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is the brand's most popular lip product for its non-sticky feel and glass-like shine, and it's on sale for just $17. Gloss Bomb is also available in Plumping and Cream formulas for a plumper pout or extra dose of color. 

From the long-wearing Stunna Lip Paint liquid color to the refillable Fenty Icon lipstick, be sure to snag your go-to lip products for less before the Fenty Beauty National Lipstick Day Sale comes to an end. Below, shop our favorite Fenty lippies — now on sale for 20% off. 

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from seven shades ranging from the universal Fenty Glow to the new RiRi, a shimmering rose. 

$21$17
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

A red lip is the best when you can lip-define with ease, thanks to Fenty Beauty's precise tip.

$28$22
Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
Fenty
Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick

Sheer and nourishing, this pomegranate butter-infused lipstick is perfect for summer.

$26$21
Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper
Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

Get fuller, juicier lips in seconds when you swipe on Fenty Beauty's glossy lip plumper, powered by ginger and pepper extracts.

$26$21
Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain: Summatime Collection
Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain: Summatime Collection
Fenty Beauty
Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain: Summatime Collection

Turn up the heat with a hydrating lip color inspired by that post-popsicle lip stain.

$27$22
Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

This matte lipstick is anything but drying with a creamy, comfortable formula and precise doe-foot applicator.

$29$23
Gloss Bomb Cream Color Lip Drip Cream
Gloss Bomb Cream Color Lip Drip Cream
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Cream Color Lip Drip Cream

Get the best of both words with a creamy, highly pigmented gloss you'll want to apply over and over again.

$22$18
Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick

Available in 16 rich shades from head-turning reds to soft nudes and moody berry, this lipstick refill pairs perfectly with its matching case.

$20$16
Fenty Icon The Case Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
Fenty Icon The Case Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Icon The Case Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick

Once you've picked out your favorite Fenty Icon shade, choose between four case colors.

$12$10
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Fenty Beauty
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm

Keep your pout kissable with Fenty Beauty's hydrating balm, featuring a unique doe-foot applicator. 

$20$16

