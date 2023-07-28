Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Is Celebrating National Lipstick Day with 20% Off Our Favorite Lip Products
In case you haven't heard, National Lipstick Day falls on Saturday, July 29. And while it might seem like a silly reason for a holiday, we'll take any excuse to shop our favorite beauty products at a discount. So many of our favorite brands are hosting sales in honor of National Lipstick Day, including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
This weekend, Fenty Beauty is offering 20% off best-selling lip products. Plus, you'll receive a free Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm when you spend $80 or more. Hurry to save on Fenty favorites as these National Lipstick Day deals only last until Sunday, July 30.
Fenty Beauty is one of our go-to brands for nourishing, pigmented products in a wide range of shades, and its lip products are no exception. The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is the brand's most popular lip product for its non-sticky feel and glass-like shine, and it's on sale for just $17. Gloss Bomb is also available in Plumping and Cream formulas for a plumper pout or extra dose of color.
From the long-wearing Stunna Lip Paint liquid color to the refillable Fenty Icon lipstick, be sure to snag your go-to lip products for less before the Fenty Beauty National Lipstick Day Sale comes to an end. Below, shop our favorite Fenty lippies — now on sale for 20% off.
One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from seven shades ranging from the universal Fenty Glow to the new RiRi, a shimmering rose.
A red lip is the best when you can lip-define with ease, thanks to Fenty Beauty's precise tip.
Sheer and nourishing, this pomegranate butter-infused lipstick is perfect for summer.
Get fuller, juicier lips in seconds when you swipe on Fenty Beauty's glossy lip plumper, powered by ginger and pepper extracts.
Turn up the heat with a hydrating lip color inspired by that post-popsicle lip stain.
This matte lipstick is anything but drying with a creamy, comfortable formula and precise doe-foot applicator.
Get the best of both words with a creamy, highly pigmented gloss you'll want to apply over and over again.
Available in 16 rich shades from head-turning reds to soft nudes and moody berry, this lipstick refill pairs perfectly with its matching case.
Once you've picked out your favorite Fenty Icon shade, choose between four case colors.
Keep your pout kissable with Fenty Beauty's hydrating balm, featuring a unique doe-foot applicator.
