The season of swimsuits and skin-baring shorts is upon us, and Rihanna is here to help us get our smoothest skin yet. Her skincare brand, Fenty Skin, just launched two new face and body products perfect for summer.

Introducing Cherry Dub, a face cleansing scrub and AHA body scrub infused with cherry extract from Rihanna's native Barbados for a healthy dose of brightening vitamin C. The facial scrub uses ultrafine sugar and silica to polish without damaging your delicate skin, while the body scrub features stronger physical exfoliants pumice and lychee to buff away any roughness.

Both of Fenty Skin's new products feature fruit enzymes and caffeine that retexturize and brighten your skin for a smoother look and feel. Gentle enough for daily use, Cherry Dub melts into a cushiony lather that reduces pores while buffing away dry, flaky skin for a hydrated feel.

Fenty Skin, the skincare line from Fenty Beauty, has quickly become one of the most beloved celebrity beauty brands since its launch in 2020. The brand prioritizes natural and high-impact ingredients such as Barbados cherry extract, fruit-derived AHAs, Kalahari melon and niancinamide to unclog your pores while leaving skin smooth and hydrated. With more refillable packaging options than ever before, Fenty Skin is helping to clean up the planet as well as your skin.

Below, we've rounded up more of our favorite Fenty Skin products to shop, from the cult-favorite Hydra Vizor sunscreen to eye creams and the trendy Cherry Treat lip oil.

