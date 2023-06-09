Shopping

Rihanna Launches Fenty Skin's Cleansing Face and Body Scrubs for Stunning Summer Skin

By Lauren Gruber
Rihanna
Fenty Skin

The season of swimsuits and skin-baring shorts is upon us, and Rihanna is here to help us get our smoothest skin yet. Her skincare brand, Fenty Skin, just launched two new face and body products perfect for summer.

Introducing Cherry Dub, a face cleansing scrub and AHA body scrub infused with cherry extract from Rihanna's native Barbados for a healthy dose of brightening vitamin C. The facial scrub uses ultrafine sugar and silica to polish without damaging your delicate skin, while the body scrub features stronger physical exfoliants pumice and lychee to buff away any roughness.

Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub
Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub

Reveal glowing skin with gently exfoliating ultra-fine sugar, Barbados cherry, fruit enzymes and caffeine.

$28
$28
Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub
Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub

Retexturize rough, bumpy skin and get a more even tone allover with Fenty Skin's AHA body scrub.

$36
$36

Both of Fenty Skin's new products feature fruit enzymes and caffeine that retexturize and brighten your skin for a smoother look and feel. Gentle enough for daily use, Cherry Dub melts into a cushiony lather that reduces pores while buffing away dry, flaky skin for a hydrated feel.

Fenty Skin, the skincare line from Fenty Beauty, has quickly become one of the most beloved celebrity beauty brands since its launch in 2020. The brand prioritizes natural and high-impact ingredients such as Barbados cherry extract, fruit-derived AHAs, Kalahari melon and niancinamide to unclog your pores while leaving skin smooth and hydrated. With more refillable packaging options than ever before, Fenty Skin is helping to clean up the planet as well as your skin.

Below, we've rounded up more of our favorite Fenty Skin products to shop, from the cult-favorite Hydra Vizor sunscreen to eye creams and the trendy Cherry Treat lip oil.

Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide
Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer is a favorite among fans, influencers and beauty editors. This moisturizer-sunscreen combo hydrates, protects and brightens the skin. The lightweight formula absorbs fast and doesn't leave a white cast.

$39
Butta Drop Refillable Whipped Oil Body Cream
Butta Drop Refillable Whipped Oil Body Cream
Sephora
Butta Drop Refillable Whipped Oil Body Cream

The Rihanna glow is real — and the Fenty Skin queen even told Allure that she had turned to this hydrating body cream during her pregnancy.

$23-$44
Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence with Hyaluronic Acid + Tamarind
Fenty Skin Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence with Hyaluronic Acid + Tamarind
Sephora
Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence with Hyaluronic Acid + Tamarind

A dream team of hyaluronic acid and tamarind work to strengthen your skin's barrier for hydrated, plump skin.

$34
Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
Sephora
Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser with Barbados Cherry

This non-stripping cleanser from Fenty Skin lathers up to removes dirt, oil and makeup while revitalizing skin with Barbados cherry.

$28
Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil
Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil
Sephora
Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil

Like a grown-up version of cherry Lip Smackers, Fenty Beauty's lip oil has a cushy applicator that will make you want to apply it over and over again.

$24
Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream
Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream
Fenty Skin
Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream

If you want to get rid of the puffiness and dark circles around your eyes, here's the perfect Fenty Skin product to help.

$42
Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Barbados Cherry
Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Barbados Cherry
Sephora
Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Barbados Cherry

Blemish-prone skin is no match for this pore-refining toner that evens your skin tone and fights shine thanks to a healthy dose of niacinamide.

$34
Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream
Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream
Sephora
Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream

For a refillable moisturizer that's perfect for summer, this option from Fenty Skin is a lightweight gel that makes dry skin smooth and bright. 

$45

