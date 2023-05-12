Finding a facial sunscreen you actually enjoy putting on is key to a consistent skincare routine, but with so many options on the market, you might not know where to start. If you're looking to test out some new formulas, Rihanna's Fenty Skin just dropped a mineral version of the best-selling Hydra Vizor that might become your new holy grail product.

The new Hydra Vizor mineral sunscreen moisturizer is a lightweight moisturizer and sunscreen combo that not only hydrates, but also helps to brighten and reduce the look of pores, dark spots, and fine lines. Perfect for everyday wear, the mineral SPF protects all skin types while remaining weightless and sheer. Stock up on Rihanna's sunscreen now available at both Sephora and Fenty Beauty.

Recently, mineral sunscreens have become more popular than their chemical counterparts as they tend to be less irritating for sensitive skin. In the past, mineral sunscreens were thick, heavy and notorious for leaving white casts, but recent technological advancements have allowed formulas to become more sheer while offering the same level of protection. They can also offer superior sun protection thanks to how their active ingredients — titanium dioxide and zinc oxide — act as a barrier between your skin and UV rays.

The main difference between chemical and mineral sunscreen is how they protect your skin from the sun: while chemical formulas absorbs into the skin and changes the structure of UV rays to reduce sun damage, mineral formulas sit on top of your skin, creating a physical barrier that reflects UV light.

From beloved Supergoop! to classic Neutrogena, we've rounded up some of our favorite mineral sunscreens to shop at every price point. Below, check out the best mineral sunscreens for summer 2023.

