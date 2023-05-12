Shopping

Rihanna's New Fenty Hydra Vizor Mineral Sunscreen Makes Protecting Your Skin Light Work

By Lauren Gruber
Finding a facial sunscreen you actually enjoy putting on is key to a consistent skincare routine, but with so many options on the market, you might not know where to start. If you're looking to test out some new formulas, Rihanna's Fenty Skin just dropped a mineral version of the best-selling Hydra Vizor that might become your new holy grail product.

The new Hydra Vizor mineral sunscreen moisturizer is a lightweight moisturizer and sunscreen combo that not only hydrates, but also helps to brighten and reduce the look of pores, dark spots, and fine lines. Perfect for everyday wear, the mineral SPF protects all skin types while remaining weightless and sheer. Stock up on Rihanna's sunscreen now available at both Sephora and Fenty Beauty.  

Hydra Vizor Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Moisturizer
Hydra Vizor Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Moisturizer
Sephora
Hydra Vizor Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Moisturizer

Fenty Skin's Hydra Vizor now comes in a mineral formula with a white cast-free finish. Not only does it protect your skin with zinc oxide, but is formulated to improve your skin's texture with niancinamide and maintain hydration with kalahari melon extract.

$39 AT SEPHORA
$39 AT FENTY SKIN

Recently, mineral sunscreens have become more popular than their chemical counterparts as they tend to be less irritating for sensitive skin. In the past, mineral sunscreens were thick, heavy and notorious for leaving white casts, but recent technological advancements have allowed formulas to become more sheer while offering the same level of protection. They can also offer superior sun protection thanks to how their active ingredients — titanium dioxide and zinc oxide — act as a barrier between your skin and UV rays.

The main difference between chemical and mineral sunscreen is how they protect your skin from the sun: while chemical formulas absorbs into the skin and changes the structure of UV rays to reduce sun damage, mineral formulas sit on top of your skin, creating a physical barrier that reflects UV light. 

From beloved Supergoop! to classic Neutrogena, we've rounded up some of our favorite mineral sunscreens to shop at every price point. Below, check out the best mineral sunscreens for summer 2023.

Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen
Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen

Neutrogena's oil- and fragrance-free sunscreen provides water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes in the sun.

$15$12
Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40
Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40
Amazon
Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40

The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it appear poreless. 

$38
Aveeno Protect + Soothe Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno Protect + Soothe Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Amazon
Aveeno Protect + Soothe Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

Sensitive skin will love this soothing, water-resistant sunscreen from Aveeno.

$11$10
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50

This La Roche Posay sunscreen provides advanced long-wear broad-spectrum protection while features a patent-pending Cell-Ox Shield fighting against environmental damage to your skin.

$38
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to restore and maintain the skin's barrier.

$15$14
TULA Skin Care Mineral Magic Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30
ULA Skin Care Mineral Magic Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Amazon
TULA Skin Care Mineral Magic Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This water-light, mineral sunscreen not only provides broad spectrum SPF 30 protection, it also applies effortlessly and absorbs weightlessly on skin. 

$38$30
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Amazon
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid

Soothing thermal water and a fragrance-free formula makes this sunscreen suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.

$31
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Sephora
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30

"I’ve been looking for a sunscreen that doesn’t smell like sunscreen for so long!" wrote one five-star reviewer. "This smells like a light orange citrus. Non greasy, no white cast and not heavy on the skin. So happy with this!!!"

$35
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen

Australian sunscreen brand Blue Lizard offers non pore-clogging sun protection with the addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid.

$17
Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Face Lotion
Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Face Lotion
Amazon
Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Face Lotion

Sun Bum's mineral option gives reef-safe sun protection while evening out your skin tone.

$20

