Shopping

12 Grooming Essentials Every Man Needs for Healthy Skin: Moisturizer, Beard Care, Razors, Sunscreen and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
men skincare
Getty

As much as we love to joke that men can get away with using just a bar of soap and still have perfect skin, establishing a good skincare routine is important for everyone — regardless of gender.

While the winter chill is still in full swing, there's no better time to refresh your product arsenal to keep your face (and facial hair) healthy and hydrated this season.A good skincare regimen will not only keep your skin clear and prevent wrinkles, but also protect you from sun damage and keep razor bumps to a minimum.

Not sure where to start? We've gathered everything you need for a simple and effective skincare routine, with products from top-rated brands such as Kiehl's, Marlowe., Philips and more. As with any change to a self-care routine, it's not a bad idea to consult with a dermatologist if you have questions about how a product's ingredients could affect your skin's health.

From The Art of Shaving's best-selling shaving cream to Dermalogica's revitalizing eye gel, shop the best winter skincare essentials for men below. Looking for even more skincare recommendations? Check out our favorite moisturizers, hand creams and eye creams to shop this season.

Best Skincare Products for Men

MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit
MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit
Amazon
MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit

Kick off your skincare journey with Marlowe., offering cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap.

$37$30
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Ulta
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash

Every skincare routine starts with a good face wash, and this cleanser from Kiehl's men's line contains caffeine, vitamin E and menthol to revitalize the skin.

$25
Dickinson's Witch Hazel Astringent
Dickinson's Witch Hazel Astringent
Amazon
Dickinson's Witch Hazel Astringent

After washing your face and shaving, apply this natural toner to ward off acne and razor bumps.

$8
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Follow up with a good hydrator, such as La Roche Posay's mid-weight moisturizer for all skin types.

$21
Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment
Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment
Amazon
Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment

This simple treatment from Aquaphor is all you need to keep chapped lips at bay.

$4
Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Depuffing Eye Gel
Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Depuffing Eye Gel
Sephora
Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Depuffing Eye Gel

Energize tired eyes with this eye gel that claims to reduce puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles.

$59
Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen
Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen
Amazon
Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen

Protect your skin from sun damage (and prevent wrinkles) with Neutrogena's sweat-proof, waterproof sunscreen.

$10$9

Best Shaving and Beard Care Essentials for Men

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream
Amazon
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream

Level up your shaving routine with a richly lathering cream — featuring skin-friendly ingredients such as glycerin and coconut acid — with the sophisticated scent of sandalwood.

$26
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver
Amazon
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

Shave, trim or edge with ease using this rechargeable Philip's razor that can be used wet or dry.

$37
Bevel Safety Razor with Brass Weighted Handle
Bevel Safety Razor with Brass Weighted Handle
Amazon
Bevel Safety Razor with Brass Weighted Handle

If you prefer a manual shave, this elegant safety razor is designed to prevent bumps and comes with 10 blade refills.

$50
Nivea Sensitive Post Shave Balm
Nivea Sensitive Post Shave Balm
Amazon
Nivea Sensitive Post Shave Balm

Soothe sensitive skin post-shave with Nivea's vitamin E, chamomile and witch hazel-enriched formula.

$22
Cremo Beard Oil - Revitalizing Cedar Forest
Cremo Beard Oil - Revitalizing Cedar Forest
Amazon
Cremo Beard Oil - Revitalizing Cedar Forest

Keep your beard moisturized, itch-free and smelling great with this nourishing beard oil.

$13

RELATED CONTENT:

SkinStore's Anniversary Sale: 25% Off NuFACE Devices and Skincare Sets

SkinStore Anniversary Sale: Save Up to 30% on Best-Selling Skincare

Introducing Cloud Skin, TikTok's Modern Solution to Matte Makeup

Skin Flooding Is All Over TikTok: What to Know About the Trend

The 20 Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter

Soothe Tired Skin with Celeb-Approved Hydrating Under-Eye Masks

The 10 Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals at The Dermstore Sale