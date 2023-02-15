As much as we love to joke that men can get away with using just a bar of soap and still have perfect skin, establishing a good skincare routine is important for everyone — regardless of gender.

While the winter chill is still in full swing, there's no better time to refresh your product arsenal to keep your face (and facial hair) healthy and hydrated this season.A good skincare regimen will not only keep your skin clear and prevent wrinkles, but also protect you from sun damage and keep razor bumps to a minimum.

Not sure where to start? We've gathered everything you need for a simple and effective skincare routine, with products from top-rated brands such as Kiehl's, Marlowe., Philips and more. As with any change to a self-care routine, it's not a bad idea to consult with a dermatologist if you have questions about how a product's ingredients could affect your skin's health.

From The Art of Shaving's best-selling shaving cream to Dermalogica's revitalizing eye gel, shop the best winter skincare essentials for men below. Looking for even more skincare recommendations? Check out our favorite moisturizers, hand creams and eye creams to shop this season.

Best Skincare Products for Men

MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit Amazon MARLOWE. Best Sellers Kit Kick off your skincare journey with Marlowe., offering cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap. $37 $30 Shop Now

Best Shaving and Beard Care Essentials for Men

