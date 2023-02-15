12 Grooming Essentials Every Man Needs for Healthy Skin: Moisturizer, Beard Care, Razors, Sunscreen and More
As much as we love to joke that men can get away with using just a bar of soap and still have perfect skin, establishing a good skincare routine is important for everyone — regardless of gender.
While the winter chill is still in full swing, there's no better time to refresh your product arsenal to keep your face (and facial hair) healthy and hydrated this season.A good skincare regimen will not only keep your skin clear and prevent wrinkles, but also protect you from sun damage and keep razor bumps to a minimum.
Not sure where to start? We've gathered everything you need for a simple and effective skincare routine, with products from top-rated brands such as Kiehl's, Marlowe., Philips and more. As with any change to a self-care routine, it's not a bad idea to consult with a dermatologist if you have questions about how a product's ingredients could affect your skin's health.
From The Art of Shaving's best-selling shaving cream to Dermalogica's revitalizing eye gel, shop the best winter skincare essentials for men below. Looking for even more skincare recommendations? Check out our favorite moisturizers, hand creams and eye creams to shop this season.
Best Skincare Products for Men
Kick off your skincare journey with Marlowe., offering cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap.
Every skincare routine starts with a good face wash, and this cleanser from Kiehl's men's line contains caffeine, vitamin E and menthol to revitalize the skin.
After washing your face and shaving, apply this natural toner to ward off acne and razor bumps.
Follow up with a good hydrator, such as La Roche Posay's mid-weight moisturizer for all skin types.
This simple treatment from Aquaphor is all you need to keep chapped lips at bay.
Energize tired eyes with this eye gel that claims to reduce puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles.
Protect your skin from sun damage (and prevent wrinkles) with Neutrogena's sweat-proof, waterproof sunscreen.
Best Shaving and Beard Care Essentials for Men
Level up your shaving routine with a richly lathering cream — featuring skin-friendly ingredients such as glycerin and coconut acid — with the sophisticated scent of sandalwood.
Shave, trim or edge with ease using this rechargeable Philip's razor that can be used wet or dry.
If you prefer a manual shave, this elegant safety razor is designed to prevent bumps and comes with 10 blade refills.
Soothe sensitive skin post-shave with Nivea's vitamin E, chamomile and witch hazel-enriched formula.
Keep your beard moisturized, itch-free and smelling great with this nourishing beard oil.
