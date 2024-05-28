With summer almost here and months of too many fruity drinks and seasonal allergies ahead, we found the solution to achieving brighter, less puffy eyes and fighting dark circles for a more radiant look: eye patches.

No matter how you enjoy the carefree, long summer hours, certain activities like too much screen time, skimping on getting eight hours of sleep, or that work happy hour that you knew would be a bad idea, your eyes tell all. Dark circles, fine lines and puffy eye bags happen, but you can fake a full night's sleep by incorporating under-eye masks into your skin-care routine. These trending products are like facial masks made just for the delicate eye area and are a real treat. They are chock full of active ingredients and soothing, moisturizing skin-care.

Celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow and Selena Gomez to Kyle Richards and Kourtney Kardashian use eye masks to keep their delicate under-eye areas hydrated. The stick-on patches, which can be kept in the fridge for an extra cooling effect, work to soothe your skin while targeting wrinkles and dark circles with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

From Peter Thomas Roth's celeb-approved luxurious gold patches to an affordable favorite from cruelty-free Pacifica, you can treat yourself to the skin-soothing effects of eye masks. Shop eye patches across budgets from your favorite mainstays like Goop, Tarte and Estée Lauder, and hot up-and-coming brands like Topicals, Tula, Patchology and more.

Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches Powered by Augustinus Bader's signature TCF8 complex, this set of six eye patches can illuminate the undereye puffiness and reduce signs of aging for a rejuvenated look. $130 $104 Shop 20% off with Code SUN Shop Now

Drmtlgy Brightening Eye Masks Amazon Drmtlgy Brightening Eye Masks Caffeine, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide are key ingredients in these eye masks that help to de-puff eyes and soothe skin. But really, you've got to see the impressive before-and-after photos for yourself. $48 $44 Shop Now

Tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches tarte Tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches "I absolutely adore these," raved one reviewer of Tarte's skin-soothing under-eye patches. "I use them whenever I feel like I need a little extra hydration. They are so lightweight, I forget I have them on. I keep mine in the fridge and love the cooling effect when I apply them." $22 $18 with code fam30 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: