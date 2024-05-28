Treat tired under-eye skin in minutes with this celeb-approved skincare trend.
With summer almost here and months of too many fruity drinks and seasonal allergies ahead, we found the solution to achieving brighter, less puffy eyes and fighting dark circles for a more radiant look: eye patches.
No matter how you enjoy the carefree, long summer hours, certain activities like too much screen time, skimping on getting eight hours of sleep, or that work happy hour that you knew would be a bad idea, your eyes tell all. Dark circles, fine lines and puffy eye bags happen, but you can fake a full night's sleep by incorporating under-eye masks into your skin-care routine. These trending products are like facial masks made just for the delicate eye area and are a real treat. They are chock full of active ingredients and soothing, moisturizing skin-care.
Celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow and Selena Gomez to Kyle Richards and Kourtney Kardashian use eye masks to keep their delicate under-eye areas hydrated. The stick-on patches, which can be kept in the fridge for an extra cooling effect, work to soothe your skin while targeting wrinkles and dark circles with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.
From Peter Thomas Roth's celeb-approved luxurious gold patches to an affordable favorite from cruelty-free Pacifica, you can treat yourself to the skin-soothing effects of eye masks. Shop eye patches across budgets from your favorite mainstays like Goop, Tarte and Estée Lauder, and hot up-and-coming brands like Topicals, Tula, Patchology and more.
Topicals Faded Brightening Under Eye Masks
These hydrogel under-eye masks are made with caffeine and help fade the look of dark circles and discoloration while combatting puffiness. Think of it almost like an iced coffee for your eyes.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Protect the delicate skin of your under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin. On sale for its lowest price ever, now's the time to shop the celeb-loved eye patches.
Tula Eye Feel Amazing Cooling and Brightening Hydrogel Eye Masks
These soothing hydrogel patches are infused with caffeine to help fight puffiness, niacinamide to help brighten the appearance of dull skin, and hyaluronic acid to help plump, hydrate and soothe tired eyes.
Goop Beauty Lift + Depuff Eye Masks
The Gwyneth-approved eye patches are said to be hydrating and deliver firming, brightening and moisture-boosting benefits to refresh your tired eyes.
Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches
Powered by Augustinus Bader's signature TCF8 complex, this set of six eye patches can illuminate the undereye puffiness and reduce signs of aging for a rejuvenated look.
Drmtlgy Brightening Eye Masks
Caffeine, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide are key ingredients in these eye masks that help to de-puff eyes and soothe skin. But really, you've got to see the impressive before-and-after photos for yourself.
Tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches
"I absolutely adore these," raved one reviewer of Tarte's skin-soothing under-eye patches. "I use them whenever I feel like I need a little extra hydration. They are so lightweight, I forget I have them on. I keep mine in the fridge and love the cooling effect when I apply them."
Patchology Travel Size Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels
These antioxidant-infused eye gels help fight aging signs while protecting against environmental stresses and hydrating delicate skin. Chill them with your rosé!
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
Brighten, revitalize and de-puff your under eye for this fall.
Peace Out Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches
Soothe puffy eyes and reduce under-eye discoloration with these biocellulose under-eye patches. Like many Peace Out Skincare products, the Puffy Eye Patches are biodegradable (and the packaging they come in is recyclable).
Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches, which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.
Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask
Vegan and cruelty-free, Pacifica's under-eye masks revitalize your skin with a blend of vitamin C, marine plant extracts, aloe and hyaluronic acid.
Revolution Skincare Gold Eye Hydrogel Hydrating Eye Patches With Colloidal Gold
Treat your eyes to a luxurious mask made with colloidal gold and collagen for a burst of hydration.
Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels
With nighttime being the best time to repair skin, put fine lines and fatigue to bed with a powerful nightly dose of anti-aging retinol and peptides.
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Shop this celeb-loved beauty brand to reduce your dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh with hydrating ingredients that can help reduce the appearance of dark circles.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
This hydrating eye mask is infused with Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair technology to cool and soothe the under-eye area.
Oh K! Vitamin C Eye Mask
An infusion of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide work to brighten your under-eyes and hydrate the delicate skin.
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks
Actress Jessica Alba adores the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks for getting rid of dark under-eye circles.
Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks
These Gwyneth Paltrow-approved eye masks are 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free.
