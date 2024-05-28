Shop
Beauty & Wellness

The 20 Best Under Eye Patches for Puffiness, Wrinkles and Dark Circles

Best Skincare Eye Patches
Goop Beauty
By Lauren Gruber and Erica Radol
Published: 4:31 PM PDT, May 28, 2024

Treat tired under-eye skin in minutes with this celeb-approved skincare trend.

With summer almost here and months of too many fruity drinks and seasonal allergies ahead, we found the solution to achieving brighter, less puffy eyes and fighting dark circles for a more radiant look: eye patches.

No matter how you enjoy the carefree, long summer hours, certain activities like too much screen time, skimping on getting eight hours of sleep, or that work happy hour that you knew would be a bad idea, your eyes tell all. Dark circles, fine lines and puffy eye bags happen, but you can fake a full night's sleep by incorporating under-eye masks into your skin-care routine. These trending products are like facial masks made just for the delicate eye area and are a real treat. They are chock full of active ingredients and soothing, moisturizing skin-care. 

Celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow and Selena Gomez to Kyle Richards and Kourtney Kardashian use eye masks to keep their delicate under-eye areas hydrated. The stick-on patches, which can be kept in the fridge for an extra cooling effect, work to soothe your skin while targeting wrinkles and dark circles with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

From Peter Thomas Roth's celeb-approved luxurious gold patches to an affordable favorite from cruelty-free Pacifica, you can treat yourself to the skin-soothing effects of eye masks. Shop eye patches across budgets from your favorite mainstays like Goop, Tarte and Estée Lauder, and hot up-and-coming brands like Topicals, Tula, Patchology and more. 

Topicals Faded Brightening Under Eye Masks

Topicals Faded Brightening Under Eye Masks
Topicals

Topicals Faded Brightening Under Eye Masks

These hydrogel under-eye masks are made with caffeine and help fade the look of dark circles and discoloration while combatting puffiness. Think of it almost like an iced coffee for your eyes.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Protect the delicate skin of your under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin. On sale for its lowest price ever, now's the time to shop the celeb-loved eye patches.

$75 $45

Shop Now

Tula Eye Feel Amazing Cooling and Brightening Hydrogel Eye Masks

Tula Eye Feel Amazing Cooling and Brightening Hydrogel Eye Masks
Tula

Tula Eye Feel Amazing Cooling and Brightening Hydrogel Eye Masks

These soothing hydrogel patches are infused with caffeine to help fight puffiness, niacinamide to help brighten the appearance of dull skin, and hyaluronic acid to help plump, hydrate and soothe tired eyes.

Goop Beauty Lift + Depuff Eye Masks

Goop Beauty Lift + Depuff Eye Masks
Goop Beauty

Goop Beauty Lift + Depuff Eye Masks

The Gwyneth-approved eye patches are said to be hydrating and deliver firming, brightening and moisture-boosting benefits to refresh your tired eyes.

Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches

Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches
Dermstore

Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches

Powered by Augustinus Bader's signature TCF8 complex, this set of six eye patches can illuminate the undereye puffiness and reduce signs of aging for a rejuvenated look.

$130 $104

Shop 20% off with Code SUN

Shop Now

Drmtlgy Brightening Eye Masks

Drmtlgy Brightening Eye Masks
Amazon

Drmtlgy Brightening Eye Masks

Caffeine, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide are key ingredients in these eye masks that help to de-puff eyes and soothe skin. But really, you've got to see the impressive before-and-after photos for yourself.

$48 $44

Shop Now

Tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches

Tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches
tarte

Tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches

"I absolutely adore these," raved one reviewer of Tarte's skin-soothing under-eye patches. "I use them whenever I feel like I need a little extra hydration. They are so lightweight, I forget I have them on. I keep mine in the fridge and love the cooling effect when I apply them."

$22 $18

with code fam30

Shop Now

Patchology Travel Size Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels

Patchology Travel Size Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels
Ulta

Patchology Travel Size Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels

These antioxidant-infused eye gels help fight aging signs while protecting against environmental stresses and hydrating delicate skin. Chill them with your rosé!

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask

Brighten, revitalize and de-puff your under eye for this fall. 

$31 $22

Shop Now

Peace Out Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches

Peace Out Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches
Amazon

Peace Out Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches

Soothe puffy eyes and reduce under-eye discoloration with these biocellulose under-eye patches. Like many Peace Out Skincare products, the Puffy Eye Patches are biodegradable (and the packaging they come in is recyclable).

Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Amazon

Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches, which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.

$34 $32

Shop Now

Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask

Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask
Ulta

Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask

Vegan and cruelty-free, Pacifica's under-eye masks revitalize your skin with a blend of vitamin C, marine plant extracts, aloe and hyaluronic acid.

Revolution Skincare Gold Eye Hydrogel Hydrating Eye Patches With Colloidal Gold

Revolution Skincare Gold Eye Hydrogel Hydrating Eye Patches With Colloidal Gold
Revolution Beauty

Revolution Skincare Gold Eye Hydrogel Hydrating Eye Patches With Colloidal Gold

Treat your eyes to a luxurious mask made with colloidal gold and collagen for a burst of hydration.

Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels

Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels
Ulta

Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels

With nighttime being the best time to repair skin, put fine lines and fatigue to bed with a powerful nightly dose of anti-aging retinol and peptides.

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Shop this celeb-loved beauty brand to reduce your dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
Wander Beauty

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh with hydrating ingredients that can help reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
Walmart

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask

This hydrating eye mask is infused with Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair technology to cool and soothe the under-eye area.

$43 $31

Shop Now

Oh K! Vitamin C Eye Mask

Oh K! Vitamin C Eye Mask
Ulta

Oh K! Vitamin C Eye Mask

An infusion of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide work to brighten your under-eyes and hydrate the delicate skin.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks
Amazon

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks

Actress Jessica Alba adores the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks for getting rid of dark under-eye circles.

Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks

Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks
Amazon

Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks

These Gwyneth Paltrow-approved eye masks are 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free.

