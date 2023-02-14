From slugging to lip masking and glass skin, it seems like every week there's a new skincare trend on TikTok — or should we say #skincaretiktok, and the viral video-sharing app just hit us with a new one: skin flooding.

A proposed antidote to winter dryness, skin flooding is a relatively simple hack that claims to provide a deeper level of hydration to the skin by ensuring your face is damp before applying your go-to skincare products. You can achieve this by applying your products immediately after washing your face, dampening your skin with water, or using TikTok's favorite method: spraying your face with a hydrating mist. You can also apply your mist between each layer of product for even more moisture — just be sure to wait in between each layer for maximum absorption.

The trend has taken off on TikTok with over 2.3 million views, but how exactly does it work? The idea behind this hack is that moisturizing products often contain humectants — glycerin, AHAs and hyaluronic acid, for example. When applied to damp skin, the humectants are able to lock in more moisture and penetrate the skin at a deeper level. Will it work for you? The only way to know is to give it a try. Remember: It's never a bad idea to consult a dermatologist before making changes to your skincare routine.

If you're ready to add flooding to your skincare routine, we've rounded up the best facial mists to keep your skin quenched and glowing well into spring.

LANEIGE Cream Skin Mist Sephora LANEIGE Cream Skin Mist "This is the holy grail," one reviewer praised this moisturizing mist from Laneige. "I’m a glass skin gal, and this solidifies the look. Makes you look dewy, and leaves your skin glowing (not oily). I am obsessed." $27 Shop Now

