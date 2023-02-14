Shopping

TikTok's Latest Hack for Hydrated Skin? Skin Flooding — Here's Everything to Know About the Viral Trend

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
From slugging to lip masking and glass skin, it seems like every week there's a new skincare trend on TikTok — or should we say #skincaretiktok, and the viral video-sharing app just hit us with a new one: skin flooding.

A proposed antidote to winter dryness, skin flooding is a relatively simple hack that claims to provide a deeper level of hydration to the skin by ensuring your face is damp before applying your go-to skincare products. You can achieve this by applying your products immediately after washing your face, dampening your skin with water, or using TikTok's favorite method: spraying your face with a hydrating mist. You can also apply your mist between each layer of product for even more moisture — just be sure to wait in between each layer for maximum absorption.

The trend has taken off on TikTok with over 2.3 million views, but how exactly does it work? The idea behind this hack is that moisturizing products often contain humectants — glycerin, AHAs and hyaluronic acid, for example. When applied to damp skin, the humectants are able to lock in more moisture and penetrate the skin at a deeper level. Will it work for you? The only way to know is to give it a try. Remember: It's never a bad idea to consult a dermatologist before making changes to your skincare routine.

If you're ready to add flooding to your skincare routine, we've rounded up the best facial mists to keep your skin quenched and glowing well into spring.

Tower28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Tower28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Tower28
Tower28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

This toning spray from Tower28 is infused with antibacterial hypochlorous acid — naturally produced by your skin — to help soothe irritation. 

$28
Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray
Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray
Amazon
Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray

Those with ultra sensitive skin should stick to misting with plain water, such as this Evian spray.

$14
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist

A few spritzes of this phyto essence mist can soothe skin while strengthening its barrier.

$69
Avène Thermal Spring Water
Avène Thermal Spring Water
Amazon
Avène Thermal Spring Water

Another great option for sensitive skin, French brand Avène's thermal spring water spray boasts nearly 3,000 five-star reviews.

$14
e.l.f. Cosmetics Soothing Aloe Facial Mist
e.l.f. Cosmetics Soothing Aloe Facial Mist
Ulta
e.l.f. Cosmetics Soothing Aloe Facial Mist

An enrichment of aloe and vitamin E makes this affordable mist extra soothing.

$8
Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist
Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist
Ulta
Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist

Hyaluronic acid and squalane add to Beekman 1802's facial mist's hydrating properties. 

$34
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist

Spring water sourced from France pumps this gentle mist naturally full of antioxidants and minerals.

$18
Heritage Store Rosewater Spray
Heritage Store Rosewater Spray
Ulta
Heritage Store Rosewater Spray

The heavenly scent of roses makes this top-rated spray even more pleasant to apply.

$11
LANEIGE Cream Skin Mist
LANEIGE Cream Skin Mist
Sephora
LANEIGE Cream Skin Mist

"This is the holy grail," one reviewer praised this moisturizing mist from Laneige. "I’m a glass skin gal, and this solidifies the look. Makes you look dewy, and leaves your skin glowing (not oily). I am obsessed."

$27
Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Sunscreen Face Mist
Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Sunscreen Face Mist
Amazon
Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Sunscreen Face Mist

This multitasking product from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched.

$18$15
WITH COUPON
Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist
Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist

This mist from Selena Gomez's skincare brand is infused with niacinamide, botanicals and panthenol to encourage a healthy glow.

$27
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
Amazon
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea

Mario Badescu's aloe, cucumber and green tea spray contains a healthy dose of greens for you skin.

$7
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
Amazon
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

Glow Recipe's watermelon-scented mist is sure to brighten up your day.

$29
Wet n Wild Take Your Vitamins Super Nutrient Face Mist
Wet n Wild Take Your Vitamins Super Nutrient Face Mist
Ulta
Wet n Wild Take Your Vitamins Super Nutrient Face Mist

An infusion of vitamins C, B5, B3, and F work to soothe and hydrate your skin while maintaining its barrier.

$7
Wander Beauty Mist Connection Essence and Toner
Wander Beauty Mist Connection Essence and Toner
Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty Mist Connection Essence and Toner

Wander Beauty's toning spray contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, primrose oil and avocado oil to promote dewy skin all day long.

$40

