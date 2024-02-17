Sales & Deals

Space NK Has the Best Luxury Skincare on Sale This Weekend — Save on Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tata Harper and More

Updated: 6:03 PM PST, February 17, 2024

Space NK is the best place to save on luxury skincare must-haves this Presidents' Day weekend.

There's nothing like a good beauty sale, especially if it's at Space NK. With Presidents' Day 2024 right around the corner, the luxury beauty retailer's latest sale is the perfect opportunity to restock your cold-weather skincare staples or score a splurge-worthy treatment for less.

Now through Monday, February 19, Space NK is offering 20% off luxury skincare. From celeb-loved moisturizers and cleansers to retinol oils and anti-aging eye creams, the Space NK sale is filled with discounts on our favorite beauty brands such as Augustinus Bader, Tata Harper, Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Barbara Sturm, 111Skin and so many more.

Shop the Space NK Sale

Presidents' Day weekend will be over before you know it — so seize the day and save on some of the most coveted skincare out there. Space NK has prices slashed on nearly 500 luxury beauty products to keep your skin looking flawless, hydrated and happy. Ahead, shop all of our favorite Presidents' Day beauty deals from the Space NK skincare sale.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Drench thirsty skin in moisture while providing the perfect canvas for makeup with Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream.

$68 $54

Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Space NK

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. 

$185 $148

Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Cream

Augustinus Bader The Cream
Space NK

Augustinus Bader The Cream

The light, hydrating moisturizer powered by patented TFC8 is clinically shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

$300 $240

Shop Now

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser
Space NK

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser

Gigi Hadid's secret to supermodel skin? According to a 2021 Vogue article, Hadid swears by this vitamin E and antioxidant-infused cleanser and makeup remover.

$88 $70

Shop Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum
Space NK

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Prep and plump your skin in style with Dr. Barbara Sturm's cult-favorite Hyaluronic Acid serum — crafted with an antioxidant-rich purslane.

$320 $256

Shop Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops
Space NK

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

These Glow Drops are Oprah-approved (they were featured on the star's 2022 Favorite Things List) and ideal for dull winter skin. They claim to refine pores, reduce irritation and more.

$150 $120

Shop Now

111SKIN Black Diamond Retinol Oil

111SKIN Black Diamond Retinol Oil
Space NK

111SKIN Black Diamond Retinol Oil

Blended with a granactive retinoid (which is said to be gentler on skin) and black diamond particles to encourage exfoliation, this retinol oil can help boost skin regeneration and improve skin texture.

$250 $200

Shop Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream
Space NK

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream

This luxurious skincare treatment from Dr. Barbara Sturm is infused with whyaluronic acid and designed to bring both immediate and long-term results for a fresher, younger-looking complexion.

$360 $288

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream
Space NK

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream

Changing temperatures call for plenty of moisture to keep your skin from drying out, and Charlotte Tilbury's new fragrance-free moisturizer promises 100 hours of hydration plus niacinamide for pore reduction.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream

Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream
Space NK

Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream

According to the brand, this silky, luxurious skincare treatment helps promote more resilient, firmer skin. Shiseido uses a VP8 technology complex with 4MSK as a brightening ingredient for a smooth, radiant appearance.

$139 $111

Shop Now

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream
Space NK

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream

This delicate anti-aging cream works to plump and firm skin with a thoughtful selection of hydrating ingredients.

$143 $114

Shop Now

Tags: