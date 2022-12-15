For the past 26 years, Oprah Winfrey has ushered in the holiday season with the release of her Favorite Things list. These hand-selected items quickly become staples in our everyday lives, but they also make A+ gifts for everyone you love. Oprah dropped her much-awaited 2022 Favorite Things List at the beginning of November and almost immediately these gifts began flying off the shelves.

"This year, we’re celebrating small businesses (think family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded, and more!)," said Oprah on her selections for 2022. "So no matter who you’re shopping for—friends, spouse, favorite teacher, a new grandbaby— we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter!"

While some of Oprah's Favorite Things have already sold out and others are no longer in the shipping window to get by Christmas, there are still some fabulous options you can shop. The 2022 roundup featured 104 picks, including decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty — most of which are available on Amazon and able to ship in time for Christmas (if you hurry).

If you've been busy with holiday parties, or just are notorious for late gift shopping, we've got you covered with Oprah's picks that are still available for last-minute presents. Whether you're shopping comfy fashion for your friends or home goods for family, you'll have no problem finding a perfect present among Oprah's favorite things. We've gone through the list, checked it twice, and curated our top picks from fashion to home and kitchen that are still available to shop and will arrive just in time for Christmas.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Fashion Gifts

Sperry SeaCycled Duck Float Boot Oprah Daily Sperry SeaCycled Duck Float Boot You'll want room on your shoe rack for these boots this winter. According to Oprah, "Come rain, sleet, or slush, these boots will get you through with a water- resistant, durable design made from recycled polyester. My favorite part: The zipper makes them easy to get on and off.” $95 Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Home Gifts

Snif Old Saint Wick Oprah Daily Snif Old Saint Wick Bring some ambiance to your space with an extremely long-lasting candle that smells great. If you use Amazon's fastest shipping options you can still get this candle in time for Christmas. $44 $35 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Bundle Oprah Daily Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Bundle According to Oprah, a plush and comforting towel is an important step in a great bathing experience, “I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key. This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.” While the charcoal color won't arrive until late January, you can still score the light grey option in time. $239 Shop Now

The USB Lighter Company The Motli Light Oprah Daily The USB Lighter Company The Motli Light You don't need matches to light the candle anymore. Use this nifty electric lighter instead! Oprah explains how it works, "This rechargeable lighter creates a small electric spark that allows you to light candles, your fireplace, or even a campfire. To help you see what you’re trying to light in the dark, it also contains an LED flashlight." $45 Shop Now

Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Love and Happiness Journal Oprah Daily Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Love and Happiness Journal Put yourself first this year by asking yourself the tough questions and learning where you can improve. Oprah wants this journal to help others, "My intention with this journal: To help you love yourself more fully and, in turn, strengthen your relationships with those around you. In these 12 chapters, through guided prompts and thought-provoking questions, you’ll work on learning to set boundaries, communicate better, and more. After all, your greatest power is your ability to love—to show it, receive it, and validate others. " $30 Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Kitchen Gifts

VoChill Stemless Wine Chiller Oprah Daily VoChill Stemless Wine Chiller Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine to keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper. If you do the fastest delivery option through Amazon, most colors and sets will arrive in time for the holidays. $45 Shop Now

Clevr Holiday SuperLatte Kit: Chai and Sleeptime Amazon Clevr Holiday SuperLatte Kit: Chai and Sleeptime Create a coffee-shop quality drink in your own home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.” $63 Shop Now

Glitterville Papa Noel Cookie Jar Oprah Daily Glitterville Papa Noel Cookie Jar Get into the holiday spirit with these adorable Santa Claus cookie jars. Oprah suggests filling it with goodies and gifting it to the host or hostess of any holiday parties you attend this year. $118 Shop Now

Revolution Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack Oprah Daily Revolution Toaster with Panini Press & Warming Rack Oprah loves this high-tech toaster. She said, "This toaster lives up to its name. It’s revolutionary. Consider this the iPhone of toasters. You can use the touchscreen to select one of seven brownness levels, and special heat technology means your bread gets crispy on the outside but stays soft and moist inside. Need to throw frozen slices in there? No prob! Craving a panini? It even has an attachment for that." $408 Shop Now

Compartes Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Gift Box Oprah Daily Compartes Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Gift Box Chocolate-covered fruit is a festive and delicious gift for the holidays and if you do expedited shipping this will arrive before Christmas. Oprah chose this beautiful box because, “You know I love a good produce haul. So when I saw that this family-owned chocolate company was taking California-grown fruits (like apricots, strawberries, and more) and dipping them in chocolate for this gift box? I just had to include it on my list.” $60 Shop Now

8Greens Made from Real Greens Gift Set Amazon 8Greens Made from Real Greens Gift Set For the health fanatics on your list, this product from 8Greens is a great way to get in all the vitamins your body needs. According to 8Greens, four gummies contain a ton of nutritional benefits including as much vitamin B6 as in 16 cups of raw spinach. $58 $46 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

