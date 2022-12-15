Shopping

Charli D'Amelio's Last-Minute Holiday Gift Picks Are Perfect for the Gen Zer On Your List

Charli D'Amelio gift list
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

If you have absolutely no idea what to get for a teenage girl or TikTok fan, Charli D'Amelio is here to help. The young star, most recently known for winning season 31 of "Dancing With the Stars," rose to fame for her viral TikTok dances — and she knows a thing or two about what a Gen Zer might want for Christmas. To help guide your shopping (and help you beat holiday shipping deadlines), Charli has teamed up with Amazon to show you the best last-minute gifts to get this year.

Shop Charli's Holiday Picks

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or a showstopper, Charli's list is full of trendy gifts they're sure to love. One of the most popular brands making a comeback this year is UGG, and you can still secure a pair of ultra-soft suede slippers in time for Christmas. Another brand beloved by Gen Z (and TikTok) is Charlotte Tilbury, and the brand's makeup setting spray is a must for any beauty lover.

From Kim Kardashian's Beats earbuds to '90s-inspired shoulder bags from Amazon's The Drop, Charli D'Amelio's holiday gift list has got you covered. Below, shop 15 of our favorite gifts for Gen Zers to shop this season.

The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
Amazon
The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this plush and breathable bag from Amazon's The Drop.

$40
Glow Stick SPF 50
Glow Stick SPF 50
Supergoop!
Glow Stick SPF 50

This portable, on-the-go solid sunscreen stick is perfect for those always on-the-go.

$25
UGG Coquette Slipper
UGG Women's Coquette Slipper
Amazon
UGG Coquette Slipper

UGGs are making a comeback, and these ultra-soft slippers are perfect for lounging around the house.

$120
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

$21
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29
Capri Blue Scented Candle
Capri Blue Scented Candle
Amazon
Capri Blue Scented Candle

Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours.

$34
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Lock in your makeup with this lightweight, hydrating spray that keeps skin feeling soft and smooth with an infusion of Japanese green tea.

$36
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.

$200$180
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, 75ml
Amazon
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

$48
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Health
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Health
Amazon
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Health

If they're into beauty trends, this silk pillowcase may help them to prevent hair damage and reduce acne. 

$35$26
BAIMEI Rose Quartz Face Roller and Gua Sha
BAIMEI Rose Quarts Massager and Gua Sha
Amazon
BAIMEI Rose Quartz Face Roller and Gua Sha

A good face roller and Gua Sha is perfect for anyone's skincare routine.

$25$17
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Amazon
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Not only are these pimple patches adorable, but they treat acne with hydrocolloid and keep you from picking at your skin.

$15
Diravo Fuzzy Cozy Socks
Diravo Fuzzy Cozy Socks
Amazon
Diravo Fuzzy Cozy Socks

Who doesn't love fuzzy socks? This six pack comes in pink, black, blue and rainbow.

$16
butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer
butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer
Amazon
butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer

Upgrade their at-home manicure with Butter London's gel-like nail lacquer.

$18
Ross-Simons Sterling Silver Small Byzantine Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons Sterling Silver Small Byzantine Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Ross-Simons Sterling Silver Small Byzantine Hoop Earrings

Adorn their ears with stunning silver hoops from Ross-Simons.

$49

