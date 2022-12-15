If you have absolutely no idea what to get for a teenage girl or TikTok fan, Charli D'Amelio is here to help. The young star, most recently known for winning season 31 of "Dancing With the Stars," rose to fame for her viral TikTok dances — and she knows a thing or two about what a Gen Zer might want for Christmas. To help guide your shopping (and help you beat holiday shipping deadlines), Charli has teamed up with Amazon to show you the best last-minute gifts to get this year.

Shop Charli's Holiday Picks

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or a showstopper, Charli's list is full of trendy gifts they're sure to love. One of the most popular brands making a comeback this year is UGG, and you can still secure a pair of ultra-soft suede slippers in time for Christmas. Another brand beloved by Gen Z (and TikTok) is Charlotte Tilbury, and the brand's makeup setting spray is a must for any beauty lover.

From Kim Kardashian's Beats earbuds to '90s-inspired shoulder bags from Amazon's The Drop, Charli D'Amelio's holiday gift list has got you covered. Below, shop 15 of our favorite gifts for Gen Zers to shop this season.

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $21 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 Shop Now

Capri Blue Scented Candle Amazon Capri Blue Scented Candle Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours. $34 Shop Now

