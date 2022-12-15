Charli D'Amelio's Last-Minute Holiday Gift Picks Are Perfect for the Gen Zer On Your List
If you have absolutely no idea what to get for a teenage girl or TikTok fan, Charli D'Amelio is here to help. The young star, most recently known for winning season 31 of "Dancing With the Stars," rose to fame for her viral TikTok dances — and she knows a thing or two about what a Gen Zer might want for Christmas. To help guide your shopping (and help you beat holiday shipping deadlines), Charli has teamed up with Amazon to show you the best last-minute gifts to get this year.
Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or a showstopper, Charli's list is full of trendy gifts they're sure to love. One of the most popular brands making a comeback this year is UGG, and you can still secure a pair of ultra-soft suede slippers in time for Christmas. Another brand beloved by Gen Z (and TikTok) is Charlotte Tilbury, and the brand's makeup setting spray is a must for any beauty lover.
From Kim Kardashian's Beats earbuds to '90s-inspired shoulder bags from Amazon's The Drop, Charli D'Amelio's holiday gift list has got you covered. Below, shop 15 of our favorite gifts for Gen Zers to shop this season.
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this plush and breathable bag from Amazon's The Drop.
This portable, on-the-go solid sunscreen stick is perfect for those always on-the-go.
UGGs are making a comeback, and these ultra-soft slippers are perfect for lounging around the house.
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain.
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours.
Lock in your makeup with this lightweight, hydrating spray that keeps skin feeling soft and smooth with an infusion of Japanese green tea.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
If they're into beauty trends, this silk pillowcase may help them to prevent hair damage and reduce acne.
A good face roller and Gua Sha is perfect for anyone's skincare routine.
Not only are these pimple patches adorable, but they treat acne with hydrocolloid and keep you from picking at your skin.
Who doesn't love fuzzy socks? This six pack comes in pink, black, blue and rainbow.
Upgrade their at-home manicure with Butter London's gel-like nail lacquer.
Adorn their ears with stunning silver hoops from Ross-Simons.
RELATED CONTENT:
20 White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal
Save Up to 60% On Kate Spade Handbags That Make Great Gifts
11 Great Gifts for Your Mom This Holiday Season at Spongelle
Samsung Has Last-Minute Deals on Tech Gifts for the Holidays
Away Luggage Sale: Save Up to 40% on Suitcases and Travel Bags
The 40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok
11 Beauty Gift Sets You Can Still Order In Time for the Holidays
25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
20 Trendy Gifts for Everyone on Your List, According to Google
Alicia Keys Celebrates Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta