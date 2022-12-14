The antic "mom knows best" rarely rings truer than when it comes to giving gifts.

Moms manage to knock gift giving out of the park every year, from childhood Christmas morning or Hanukkah evening surprises to the just-what-we-needed type of gift when we set out on our own. But when the tables are turned and it's time to shop for mom, things can become overwhelming: searching and scouring stores for hours, wondering what gift can rival the level of excitement her gifts have always brought to you. But there's a Christmas light at the end of this shopping tunnel: We've come across a sure-bet gift that any mom will love.

Most moms love to be pampered from time to time. (Hey, don't we all?) The vegan-friendly and cruelty-free brand Spongelle will give your mom a relaxing and stress-relieving spa experience from the comfort of her own home. Spongelle's innovative body buffers clean, exfoliate, massage and nourish the skin to elevate the typical shower experience. The luxurious body wash-infused buffers use high-quality and natural ingredients to provide the ultimate self-care experience. So if your mom needs a bit of pampering, shop Spongelle's incredible gift sets or individual sponges that make great stocking stuffers.

Shop Spongelle

Here's to surprising mom with the perfect gift this holiday season. Below we've hand-selected Spongelle products that help you show her how much you love and care for her. Bonus: Everything is currently on sale with promo code MERRY!

For My Mom Gift Set Spongelle For My Mom Gift Set Featuring beautiful abstract artwork on its packaging, this gift set is made specifically for moms. It includes three adorable heart-shaped sponges in the scents of Sugar Crush, Night Jasmine, and Violet Leaf. $40 $28 WITH CODE Shop Now

Black Orchid Private Reserve Diffuser Spongelle Black Orchid Private Reserve Diffuser If your mother love bringing ambiance to a room with pleasant fragrances, give her this gift set that not only wafts lovely Black Orchid through the home, but also works as a piece of art as the diffuser is actually a hand-blown glass vase. $58 $41 WITH CODE Shop Now

Rose Botanica Candle Spongelle Rose Botanica Candle Candles can make a room instantly cozy in the winter. This flickering candle smells glorious while providing a luxe vibe. $38 $18 WITH CODE Shop Now

Holiday Assorted Pack Spongelle Holiday Assorted Pack For moms who absolutely adore the holidays, grab this festive assortment of body buffers. The six sponges come in ornament packaging with seasonal scents like Sugar Plum, Peppermint and Winter Rose. $72 $48 WITH CODE Shop Now

Hand Cream Assorted Pack Spongelle Hand Cream Assorted Pack Dry hands are one of the most annoying parts of winter, but – thanks to you – your mom won't have to worry about that. This eight-pack of pleasant-smelling, hydrating hand creams will soothe her hands all season long. The lotions are made with nourishing hyaluronic acid, shea butter and macadamia seed oil. $160 $112 WITH CODE Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

