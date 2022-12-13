Shopping

10 Irreplaceable Gifts for the Beyoncé Fan in Your Life

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Beyoncé is one of the most revolutionary and successful artists of all time, so it's no wonder why the singer-songwriter has amassed millions of fans throughout her 20-plus years topping the charts.

Given her astronomical popularity, odds are you have a few Beyoncé fans on your holiday gift list that would love a Queen Bey-themed gift this holiday season. To help you find some irreplaceable gifts for your favorite Beyoncé lovers, we've rounded up 10 thoughtful gifts for fans of the music legend.

Following the absolute bloodbath of Taylor Swift's ticket sales, your fellow Beyoncé fans are going to need all the help they can get to secure a seat at Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour. Therefore, a Ticketmaster gift card will go a long way in helping them to purchase a coveted concert ticket. If they've been listening to Renaissance nonstop since the moment it dropped, a vinyl version of their beloved album is another thoughtful idea.

Of course, there's also a plethora of Queen Bey-themed merch on Etsy, from art prints to wearable merch and more. Below, shop our favorite gifts that are sure to put a smile on any Beyoncé fan's face.

Renaissance Deluxe Edition Vinyl
Renaissance Deluxe Edition Vinyl
Amazon
Renaissance Deluxe Edition Vinyl

A physical version of Beyonce's latest album is a safe bet for fans, plus it doubles as decor.

$45$40
Beyonce Celebrity Prayer Candle
Beyonce Celebrity Prayer Candle
Amazon
Beyonce Celebrity Prayer Candle

This prayer candle featuring Queen Bey is sure to earn you some laughs.

$28
Ticketmaster Gift Card
Ticketmaster Gift Card
Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster Gift Card

Help them score tour tickets with a Ticketmaster gift card.

$25+
Beyonce Renaissance Embroidered Sweater
Beyonce Renaissance Embroidered Sweater
Etsy
Beyonce Renaissance Embroidered Sweater

For a subtle merch option, this sweater is embroidered with the Renaissance cover art.

$55
Bey Coffee Mug
Bey Coffee Mug
Etsy
Bey Coffee Mug

Add some food for thought to their morning coffee with this inspiring mug.

$23
Beyonce Poster Lemonade Minimalist Modern Art Print
Beyonce Poster Lemonade Minimalist Modern Art Print
Etsy
Beyonce Poster Lemonade Minimalist Modern Art Print

Adorn their walls with a minimalist interpretation of Beyonce's "Lemonade" cover art.

STARTING AT $19
Beyonce Rise and Pulse Women's 2 Piece Perfume Gift Set
Beyonce Rise and Pulse Women's 2 Piece Perfume Gift Set
Amazon
Beyonce Rise and Pulse Women's 2 Piece Perfume Gift Set

Smell divine with this perfume duo containing the floral Rise and citrus gourmand Pulse.

$40
Beyonce Renaissance T-Shirt
Beyonce Renaissance T-Shirt
Etsy
Beyonce Renaissance T-Shirt

Customize this shirt with a print of their favorite album or a photo of their idol.

$13-$21
This Smells Like Beyonce Candle
This Smells Like Beyonce Candle
Etsy
This Smells Like Beyonce Candle

Choose between White Sage + Lavender, Clean Cotton or Sea Salt + Orchid for this candle inspired by the popstar.

$27$19
Beyonce Alien Superstar Typography Poster
Beyonce Alien Superstar Typography Poster
Etsy
Beyonce Alien Superstar Typography Poster

Print and frame this "Alien Superstar" typography art print for an aesthetically pleasing present.

$6$5

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

