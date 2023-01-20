Valentine's Day is almost here. And that means there are plenty of delicious V-Day treats and maybe a romantic dinner to look forward to, which are courtesy of the home cooks and bakers in your life. To make the most loving holiday of the year go off without a hitch, find a Valentine's Day gift that will add convenience to all that chaos in the kitchen.

From KitchenAid food processors for speeding up all that slicing and dicing, to a TikTok-famous chef's cookbook of vegan Korean food, there’s a gift out there that will spark joy in any home and professional chef’s life. Treat them to the tried-and-true luxury of a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, or introduce them to new favorites like Drew Barrymore's kitchenware and Our Place's cast iron Always Pan. Know someone who deserves some extra special recognition for their expert cooking abilities? Try a customized apron or rolling pin for a sweet and personal Valentine's Day present.

To celebrate love on February 14, it's time to give back to those who work hard in the kitchen and keep our tastebuds happy. Below, we've curated the best Valentine's Day gifts for pro chefs, home cooks, and foodies alike.

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads. $74 Shop Now

Personalized Wood Rolling Pin My Personal Memories via Amazon Personalized Wood Rolling Pin Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient’s name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift. $30 AND UP Shop Now

Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe. $400 Shop Now

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Made with a non-toxic coating, these pans are also non-stick for simple and effective cooking. The set comes in 10 color options and includes convenient storage, a frying pan and three pots with lids: a saucepan, a saute pan, and a dutch oven. $545 $395 Shop Now

Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook Le Creuset Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook Whether they're a pro in the kitchen or just watch a lot of British Baking Show, any aspiring chef in your life will appreciate this thoughtful gift set of four mini cast iron cocottes and a cookbook. $144 $105 Shop Now

Personalized Apron Naive Argo via Amazon Personalized Apron Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen. $21 Shop Now

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit Walmart KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever. $195 Shop Now

Baker’s Dusting Wand Oxo via Amazon Baker’s Dusting Wand Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds to your heart’s content with this handy little device, sure to make any baker’s day. $12 Shop Now

KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment Home Depot KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment Heads will roll over the homemade pasta you can make with the help of this pasta roller attachment which also includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters. $90 Shop Now

Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Magic Mill via Amazon Magic Mill Food Dehydrator With dishwasher-safe trays and a built-in digital thermostat and timer, making dehydrated fruit chips or your own jerky has never been more (deliciously) convenient. $200 $150 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

