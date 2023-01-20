Make Valentine's Day Sweet With The 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks: Shop Bakeware, Cookbooks, and More
Valentine's Day is almost here. And that means there are plenty of delicious V-Day treats and maybe a romantic dinner to look forward to, which are courtesy of the home cooks and bakers in your life. To make the most loving holiday of the year go off without a hitch, find a Valentine's Day gift that will add convenience to all that chaos in the kitchen.
From KitchenAid food processors for speeding up all that slicing and dicing, to a TikTok-famous chef's cookbook of vegan Korean food, there’s a gift out there that will spark joy in any home and professional chef’s life. Treat them to the tried-and-true luxury of a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, or introduce them to new favorites like Drew Barrymore's kitchenware and Our Place's cast iron Always Pan. Know someone who deserves some extra special recognition for their expert cooking abilities? Try a customized apron or rolling pin for a sweet and personal Valentine's Day present.
To celebrate love on February 14, it's time to give back to those who work hard in the kitchen and keep our tastebuds happy. Below, we've curated the best Valentine's Day gifts for pro chefs, home cooks, and foodies alike.
Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more.
The bestselling Always Pan now comes in the first-ever, 8-in-1 cast iron version.
This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.
Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient’s name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift.
Get all the pots and pans you need to throw an elegant feast with this 20-piece cookware set created by Drew Barrymore.
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.
Truffle oil is the best secret ingredient to have in your kitchen. This gift set includes black, white and English truffle oil, great for a burgeoning foodie.
This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren’t ready to take on a whole knives set, this one has you covered. Plus, the custom engraving makes it all that much more special.
Made with a non-toxic coating, these pans are also non-stick for simple and effective cooking. The set comes in 10 color options and includes convenient storage, a frying pan and three pots with lids: a saucepan, a saute pan, and a dutch oven.
Cooks looking to turn over a new leaf will love learning to transform classic Korean dishes with inventive vegan techniques.
If you’ve been dreaming of adding a KitchenAid stand mixer to your kitchen, now is the time. The multi-functional tool is available in five gorgeous colors — ice blue, ink blue, black, red, and silver.
This ice cream maker from Cuisinart eases the work that goes into making your favorite frozen desserts.
Whether they're a pro in the kitchen or just watch a lot of British Baking Show, any aspiring chef in your life will appreciate this thoughtful gift set of four mini cast iron cocottes and a cookbook.
Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.
Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.
Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds to your heart’s content with this handy little device, sure to make any baker’s day.
Heads will roll over the homemade pasta you can make with the help of this pasta roller attachment which also includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.
With dishwasher-safe trays and a built-in digital thermostat and timer, making dehydrated fruit chips or your own jerky has never been more (deliciously) convenient.
Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this multi-blade mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.
Make prepping and garnishing a breeze with herb-cutting scissors.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials
10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Non-Stick Pans
Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save on Beloved Handbags & Gifts
Amazon Jewelry Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600
21 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Type of Gamer In Your Life
The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023
14 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers