With a little less than a month left until the most romantic holiday of the year, there's plenty of time to get your Valentine a gift they won't soon forget. And while there are many ways to show someone you love how much you appreciate them, for Valentine's Day, appealing to the stomach is just as important as appealing to the heart, meaning you can't go wrong with chocolate and candy.

Of course, you can spoil your loved one with fancy jewelry or a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but we all know sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. And with Cupid's holiday right around the corner, now's the time to shop for Valentine's Day gifts — that is if you want them to be delivered in time for February 14th.

From an assorted gift box of gourmet chocolate truffles to decadent chocolate chip cookies, we've gathered sugary treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth in your life. Whether you're gifting your sweetheart, parents, gal pals or best friends, ET has selected the best candies and other edible Valentine's Day gifts for your loved one.

The Milk Bar Sampler Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler Send a box of delicious cookies from the famous Milk Bar as a Valentine's Day gift. The tin includes Birthday Truffles in vanilla and chocolate, a slice of Milk Bar Pie and six assorted cookies. $60 Shop Now

Salt and Straw Pints of the Month Salt and Straw Salt and Straw Pints of the Month For a unique gift idea for the sweetheart with a sweet tooth that isn't into decadent chocolates, try an ice cream subscription from Portland-based Salt & Straw. The hand-made pints come in various inspired flavors like Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper or Chocolate Caramel Potato Chip Cupcake for an unusual gift for your Valentine. $85 Shop Now

Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies Levain Bakery Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. STARTING AT $29 Shop Now

Popcorn Sugarwish Sugarwish Popcorn Sugarwish If your Valentine likes their treats sweet and salty, a popcorn mix is in order. You can get a variety of combination treats starting at $25 at Sugarwish. STARTING AT $25 Shop Now

The Baklava Box Cratejoy The Baklava Box Not everyone is into chocolate. If your S.O. is in that camp, this baklava box contains a mix of treats from the Middle East: burma, ballorieh, basma, baklava, bird's nests, cashew fingers, and cashew fingers. $60 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

9 Flower Delivery Services to Help Make Valentine's Day Special

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

15 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa

40 Romantic Gifts for Women to Make Her Smile this Valentine's Day

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Jewelry and PJs

Shop Build-A-Bear Workshop's Very Grown-Up After Dark Collection