18 Valentine’s Day Chocolate, Candy and Cookie Gifts That Will Delight Loved Ones With a Sweet Tooth
With a little less than a month left until the most romantic holiday of the year, there's plenty of time to get your Valentine a gift they won't soon forget. And while there are many ways to show someone you love how much you appreciate them, for Valentine's Day, appealing to the stomach is just as important as appealing to the heart, meaning you can't go wrong with chocolate and candy.
Of course, you can spoil your loved one with fancy jewelry or a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but we all know sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. And with Cupid's holiday right around the corner, now's the time to shop for Valentine's Day gifts — that is if you want them to be delivered in time for February 14th.
From an assorted gift box of gourmet chocolate truffles to decadent chocolate chip cookies, we've gathered sugary treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth in your life. Whether you're gifting your sweetheart, parents, gal pals or best friends, ET has selected the best candies and other edible Valentine's Day gifts for your loved one.
A 24-piece collection of truffles from Ethel M. The premium chocolate bites are filled with honey, espresso, white chocolate, milk chocolate, cinnamon pecan and dark chocolate ganache cream.
Red velvet gives us chocolate with a red tint, making it the perfect color combination for Valentine's Day. Slice up this delicious 20-layer cake for an unforgettable dessert to share.
Send a box of delicious cookies from the famous Milk Bar as a Valentine's Day gift. The tin includes Birthday Truffles in vanilla and chocolate, a slice of Milk Bar Pie and six assorted cookies.
For a unique gift idea for the sweetheart with a sweet tooth that isn't into decadent chocolates, try an ice cream subscription from Portland-based Salt & Straw. The hand-made pints come in various inspired flavors like Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper or Chocolate Caramel Potato Chip Cupcake for an unusual gift for your Valentine.
For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
If your Valentine likes their treats sweet and salty, a popcorn mix is in order. You can get a variety of combination treats starting at $25 at Sugarwish.
These delicious "I Love You" vanilla shortbread cookies by DeLight Patisserie are an adorable alternative to chocolate.
Not everyone is into chocolate. If your S.O. is in that camp, this baklava box contains a mix of treats from the Middle East: burma, ballorieh, basma, baklava, bird's nests, cashew fingers, and cashew fingers.
An assorted box of Valentine's Day chocolates is a staple for the holiday. This Godiva chocolate box has 36 pieces of dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate candy.
The Mouth Candy Land gift basket has everything for the sweet tooth from independent candy brands, including gummies, chocolates, marshmallows and popcorn.
Appropriately named the Ultimate Heart Box, this box of chocolates from See's comes with 77 pieces of their delicious chocolate.
Valentine's Day and chocolate-covered strawberries just make sense — and you can get next-day delivery with these chocolate-dipped berries.
Another chocolate-covered strawberry option, we love these luxurious berries covered with sprinkles and mini chocolate chips.
You can't celebrate Valentine's Day without candy conversation hearts! These candy hearts are essential elements for the most romantic day of the year whether you're celebrating with your SO or in homeroom.
If you love sending messages with conversation hearts but the recipient in mind prefers cookies, try these conversation heart cookies from Cookies by Design.
Ferrero Rocher chocolates have all the chocolate flavor you need, plus a little hazelnut crunch.
If your loved one doesn't like chocolate, opt for this beautiful rose cake from Harry & David instead. This decadent dessert is a three-layer vanilla cake with raspberry filling and buttercream roses on top.
Simply Chocolate offers a variety of sweet treat gifts. This Valentine's candy tin comes with dessert favorites such as chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel pecan clusters and peanut butter cups.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED CONTENT:
25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget
9 Flower Delivery Services to Help Make Valentine's Day Special
The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide
15 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa
40 Romantic Gifts for Women to Make Her Smile this Valentine's Day
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Jewelry and PJs
Shop Build-A-Bear Workshop's Very Grown-Up After Dark Collection