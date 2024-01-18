Many individuals find that a glass of wine at the end of a long, busy day is a fabulous way to unwind, and your Valentine is no exception. If the sweetheart in your life enjoys sipping on an aromatic red or chilled, fruity rosé, then finding them the perfect Valentine's Day gift will be a breeze.

The best Valentine's Day gifts, whether it be for your significant other, family member, gal pal or most recent Tinder match, should center around things they appreciate, so for the person who adores wine, we've got some grape ideas. Whether it's a gorgeous new wine glass set to add to the bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor, or a subscription box full of tasty new bottles to try, these wine-themed gifts are Valentine's Day treats they'll actually want. From casual enthusiasts to borderline sommeliers, there’s a gift idea for every wine lover in your life.

Play Cupid with a great gift that'll have your loved ones feeling like they're on cloud nine, or should we say cloud wine? Sip back and relax because we've rounded up our favorite subscription boxes, wine glasses, and accessories to treat the wine lovers in your life this year for Valentine's Day.

The Best V-Day Wine Club and Wine Subscription Boxes

Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Wine Club Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers who are also fans of little surprises. Four times a year, they'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts — past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. Starting at $70 Shop Now

The Martha Stewart Wine Collection Martha Stewart Wine Co. The Martha Stewart Wine Collection Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate a special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of wine as an introduction to the company's cellar. Starting at $25 Shop Now

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf Wine Club starts with a quiz — a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. Starting at $60 Shop Now

Plonk Wine Club Plonk Plonk Wine Club For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which can be ordered in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly or send your loved one a gift card so they can choose, trust that they'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. Starting at $110 Shop Now

The California Wine Club The California Wine Club The California Wine Club Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small-batch, artisanal wineries. Monthly wine subscription options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. Starting at $43 Shop Now

The Best Wine Glasses, Accessories and Baskets for Valentine's Day

