The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers That Are Better Than a Last-Minute Bottle

Valentine's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:15 PM PST, January 18, 2024

Cheers! Shop the best wine gifts for Valentine's Day that they're sure to savor.

Many individuals find that a glass of wine at the end of a long, busy day is a fabulous way to unwind, and your Valentine is no exception. If the sweetheart in your life enjoys sipping on an aromatic red or chilled, fruity rosé, then finding them the perfect Valentine's Day gift will be a breeze.

The best Valentine's Day gifts, whether it be for your significant other, family member, gal pal or most recent Tinder match, should center around things they appreciate, so for the person who adores wine, we've got some grape ideas. Whether it's a gorgeous new wine glass set to add to the bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor, or a subscription box full of tasty new bottles to try, these wine-themed gifts are Valentine's Day treats they'll actually want. From casual enthusiasts to borderline sommeliers, there’s a gift idea for every wine lover in your life. 

Play Cupid with a great gift that'll have your loved ones feeling like they're on cloud nine, or should we say cloud wine? Sip back and relax because we've rounded up our favorite subscription boxes, wine glasses, and accessories to treat the wine lovers in your life this year for Valentine's Day.

The Best V-Day Wine Club and Wine Subscription Boxes

Vine Oh! Wine Club

Vine Oh! Wine Club
Vine Oh!

Vine Oh! Wine Club

Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers who are also fans of little surprises. Four times a year, they'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts — past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. 

Starting at $70

Shop Now

The Martha Stewart Wine Collection

The Martha Stewart Wine Collection
Martha Stewart Wine Co.

The Martha Stewart Wine Collection

Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate a special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of wine as an introduction to the company's cellar.

Starting at $25

Shop Now

Firstleaf Wine Club

Firstleaf Wine Club
Firstleaf

Firstleaf Wine Club

Joining the Firstleaf Wine Club starts with a quiz — a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. 

Starting at $60

Shop Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box

Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc

Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise your loved one with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate the palate.

Starting at $60

Shop Now

Plonk Wine Club

Plonk Wine Club
Plonk

Plonk Wine Club

For those who love to try unique flavors, Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Plonk has plans for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which can be ordered in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly or send your loved one a gift card so they can choose, trust that they'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew.

Starting at $110

Shop Now

The California Wine Club

The California Wine Club
The California Wine Club

The California Wine Club

Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small-batch, artisanal wineries. Monthly wine subscription options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. 

Starting at $43

Shop Now

The Best Wine Glasses, Accessories and Baskets for Valentine's Day

Hickory Farms Valentine's Day Cupcake 6-Pack & Rosé + Moscato Gift Set

Hickory Farms Valentine's Day Cupcake 6-Pack & Rosé + Moscato Gift Set
Hickory Farms

Hickory Farms Valentine's Day Cupcake 6-Pack & Rosé + Moscato Gift Set

The wine lover with a sweet tooth will appreciate this gift set, which includes two bottles of wine and six delicious cupcake jars. 

LuxeCrystalCoShop Handcrafted Glass Wine Stopper

LuxeCrystalCoShop Handcrafted Glass Wine Stopper
Etsy

LuxeCrystalCoShop Handcrafted Glass Wine Stopper

A wine stopper is an easy way to keep your wine fresh after uncorking it. These heart wine stoppers are bringing the Valentine's Day vibes.

Starting at $20

Shop Now

Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)

Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)
Amazon

Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)

Pair these pink-hued wine glasses with a bottle of your recipient's favorite wine for a cheerful surprise.

Hickory Farms Luxury Spa & Sparkling Wine Gift Set

Hickory Farms Luxury Spa & Sparkling Wine Gift Set
Hickory Farms

Hickory Farms Luxury Spa & Sparkling Wine Gift Set

Give the gift of self-care when you give your Valentine this basket filled with a bath bomb, a candle, a face mask, sparkling wine and more.

FancyLabels Custom Valentine's Day Wine Label

FancyLabels Custom Valentine's Day Wine Label
Etsy

FancyLabels Custom Valentine's Day Wine Label

A custom wine label is an affordable way to elevate their favorite bottle.

M&M's Always & Forever Gift Bottle

M&M's Always & Forever Gift Bottle
M&M's

M&M's Always & Forever Gift Bottle

The coolest thing about this champagne bottle filled with M&Ms is that you can completely customize it from the colors of the candy to the text. You can even add graphics, like hearts or a picture of you and your partner.

Harry & David Sweet Celebration Rosé Wine Gift

Harry & David Sweet Celebration Rosé Wine Gift
Harry & David

Harry & David Sweet Celebration Rosé Wine Gift

Along with a bottle of Lucca & Sons Cellars Rosé Wine, this Harry & David gift basket includes a variety of sweet treats.

$70 $35

Shop Now

SignatureGlassware Personalized Wine Glass For Couples

SignatureGlassware Personalized Wine Glass For Couples
Etsy

SignatureGlassware Personalized Wine Glass For Couples

Even after V-Day, your significant other will want to use these custom wine glasses featuring your initials inside a heart.

$19 $15

Shop Now

Mark & Graham Canvas Four Bottle Wine Tote

Mark & Graham Canvas Four Bottle Wine Tote
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Canvas Four Bottle Wine Tote

A picnic in the park, a beach day or a romantic night looking at the stars are just some occasions where they can use this monogrammed wine tote bag.

Harry & David Valentine’s Day Sweets Box with Wine

Harry & David Valentine’s Day Sweets Box with Wine
Harry & David

Harry & David Valentine’s Day Sweets Box with Wine

A bottle of award-winning red wine, raspberry cookies, chocolate-covered cherries and more sweet treats fill this Valentine's Day basket.

VoChill Stemmed Wine Glass Chiller

VoChill Stemmed Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon

VoChill Stemmed Wine Glass Chiller

Here's a perfect gift for the chilled wine lover. The wine glass chiller can keep your drink cold when preparing dinner or enjoying a movie night at home.

Secura Electric Wine Opener With Foil Cutter

Secura Electric Wine Opener With Foil Cutter
Amazon

Secura Electric Wine Opener With Foil Cutter

An electric wine opener can remove a cork in seconds without breaking it with a simple push of a button. 

$36 $30

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

