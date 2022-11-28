Beyoncé and JAY-Z Hold Hands During Rare Date Night: Pic

Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed some rare PDA during a romantic date night over the weekend. The couple were all smiles in new photos outside Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica Sunday evening, where they were seen leaving dinner hand-in-hand.

The "Break My Soul" singer wore a navy blue printed sweatshirt over a blue skirt, while Jay opted for an all-black look, sporting a black t-shirt, pants and coat. He paired the look with a black knit beanie for the chilly L.A. evening.

The pair appeared to be in good spirits as they left the restaurant, which is no surprise, as their night out comes just days after the pair made GRAMMYs history.

Following the announcement of the Recording Academy's nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this month, it was revealed that the Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."

Bey earned nine total nods for the upcoming GRAMMYs, with Jay adding on five. If Beyoncé wins three of her nine nominations at the upcoming awards ceremony in February, she will tie the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. If she wins four, the record will be hers alone.

In addition to Record and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul," Bey also earned an Album of the Year nod for her 2022 masterpiece, Renaissance, Best R&B Performance for "Virgo's Groove," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa," Best R&B Song for "Cuff It," and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Be Alive" from King Richard.

She also earned her first-ever career nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album categories for "Break My Soul" and Renaissance, respectively.

Beyoncé Turns Into Suga Mama and Trudy for 'Proud Family' Halloween



