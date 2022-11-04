Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint.
Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
"Family every single day and night," the mother of three captioned the pic.
For the spot-on looks, Beyoncé pulled double duty dressing both as grandma, Suga Mama, and mom, Trudy Parker-Proud. Her husband, JAY-Z, was a grinning Oscar Proud, leaning over to his 5-year-old daughter Rumi, who is dressed as one-half of the troublesome twins CeCe next to her own twin brother Sir as BeBe.
Big sister Blue Ivy, 10, is the perfect Penny Proud, wearing the character's signature cardigan and collared shirt.
