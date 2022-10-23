Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out in style at the WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala Saturday.

Co-founded by Bey's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, Richard, to raise resources to support WACO Theater's youth mentorship programs, Saturday night's gala had a "Harlem Nights" theme, celebrating fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s.

"From music and dancing to savory culinary dishes and signature cocktails, we’ll experience the big ballrooms, jazz clubs, speakeasies, iconic restaurants and theaters where artists such as Duke Ellington, Bill Bojangles Robinson, Zora Neale Hurston, Cab Calloway, Langston Hughes, Billie Holiday, Pearl Primus, Ella Fitzgerald and others performed," the venue's website states.

The "Cuff It" singer fit the theme to a T, oozing glamour in a custom, strapless Gucci mermaid gown that had stars embellished at the bust. She completed the look with pink opera gloves with ruffles at the shoulder, adding a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a sleek Dolce & Gabbana clutch. For his part, Jay looked dapper as ever in a velvet tuxedo jacket, which he wore over a white dress shirt and black bowtie. He paired the look with a pair of black pants and black patent leather dress shoes.

Black, female-owned beauty brand Mielle Organics, who helped put on the event, brought out a star-studded crowd, which included Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Magic Johnson, Terry Crews, Kelly Rowland, Angela Basset, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Chloe x Halle and Bey and Jay's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

While it was very much a date night for the couple, the night was also a family affair, with Blue putting herself in the running for the gala's most coveted auction item -- a pair of Lorraine Schwartz Diamond earrings that Bey's mom, Tina, was wearing that evening. The earrings previously belonged to the Renaissance artist.

In videos shared from the event, Blue, with the supervision of mom and dad, engaged in a bit of a bidding war with Mielle Organics founder, Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin, who ultimately went home with the earrings at a final bidding price of $105,000.

That wasn't the only big auction item at the gala. Beyoncé also raffled off a concert package for her highly anticipated, Renaissance Tour -- seemingly confirming a tour for the singer's latest album with its first sale of tickets.

In a photo shared from the event, a screen presents a message offering the unique opportunity to see Beyoncé. "United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world."

Valued at $20,000, the concert package includes two first-class international United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with three-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott Property, as well as two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 tour, and a guided backstage tour with the singer herself.

Beyoncé confirmed a Renaissance summer 2023 world tour at tonight’s #WearableArtGalapic.twitter.com/7nTYe8SmFU — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) October 23, 2022

Though the final price of the package is unconfirmed, a fan who attended the event tweeted that the package was won at a price tag of $150,000.

