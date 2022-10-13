Beyoncé's team is speaking out. After fashion and art designer Nusi Quero claimed that he was not paid for his work on styling the singer for her album art for Renaissance.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Quero claimed that Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, never made good on paying him for his various services, which he detailed in his since-deleted post.

Beyoncé’s publicist, however, denies Quero's claims says that the accusations are "troubling."

"It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed," the statement, shared with ET on Thursday, read. "In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made."

According to the statement, all efforts were made to give Quero the money he had earned according to their deal.

"We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number," the statement continued. "It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part."

"After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022," the statement concluded.

On Thursday, Quero deleted his original post detailing his allegations, and removed all stories about the claims from Instagram.

