Beyoncé Kicks Off 'Cuff It Season' by Sharing Her Favorite Fan Videos
Laverne Cox Reacts to Fans Thinking She's Beyoncé at US Open
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Relationship Models 'Heir…
‘Bachelorette’: Rachel Reacts to Internet Comparing Breakup With…
Khloé Kardashian Shares Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama …
Adam Levine Admits He 'Crossed the Line' While Addressing Cheati…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Joke They're Proud '…
How the Royal Family Is Continuing to Grieve Following Queen’s F…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Harry and Meghan Join William, Kate a…
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
Kanye West Sparks More Kardashian Family Drama With Instagram Co…
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at VMAs as Moon Person
Inside Jennifer Lopez's Epic Surprise for Ben Affleck at Their W…
How Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Navigating Cheating Alle…
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at George Clooney and Calls Him ‘Most Handso…
Mark Harmon Details Why He Left 'NCIS' in Season 19 (Exclusive)
‘Bachelorette’: Rachel Reveals Whether She Made Right Call in En…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal What the Mansion Sme…
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
Beyoncé is setting her fans up for cuffing season! On Thursday, the 41-year-old musician shared an Instagram Guide filled with videos of fans taking part in the dance challenge set to the singer's Renaissance single, "Cuff It."
The dance challenge began on TikTok in August after users Maycee (@maycsteele) and Kaitlyn (@ogpartyhardy26) posted a video pregaming and dancing along to the song. The moves quickly caught on as other TikTok members followed the dance moves and added their unique twists -- even sharing stories instead of dancing. The viral trend earned the original sound for "Cuff It" over 60,000 uses.
In that vein, Beyoncé rounded up 25 of her favorite videos to feature in her guide, naming them her "Cuff It Picks." The guide features videos made by professional dancers, pediatric surgeons, wedding parties and even famous faces like tWitch and his wife, Allison Holker.
It’s been two months since Beyoncé released her long-awaited seventh studio album and the acclaimed project is still trending. Fans eagerly await whatever follows "Act I," but, despite teasing fans with brief glimpses of visuals paired with songs from the album, the pop star has been suspiciously low-key for this project's promotional cycle. Even her history-making single, "Break My Soul," didn't merit a music video.
But, according to Page Six, the singer is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
Citing multiple insider sources, Page Six claims that the star is already booking out stadiums around the world for next summer and that an official announcement could be arriving as soon as next week. If the reports are true, the tour would be Beyoncé's first live tour since 2017, when she and husband JAY-Z hit the road for their joint On The Run II tour.
Beyoncé has yet to comment on the report.
RELATED CONTENT
Beyoncé Hosts Star-Studded, Roller Disco-Themed Birthday Party
Watch Kevin Bacon Perform Beyoncé's 'Heated' -- With His Goats
Beyonce Removes Kelis 'Milkshake' Sample Following Theft Allegations