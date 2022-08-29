Watch Kevin Bacon Perform Beyoncé's 'Heated' -- With His Goats

Beyoncé's got a fan in Kevin Bacon. The Footloose actor took to Instagram Sunday to cover Bey's song, "Heated," off her new hit album, Renaissance.

While Bacon's was a stripped-down performance of the dance track, he did have a little help from his goats -- one of whom helped him strum along on the guitar as he sang the lyrics.

"Hot day, hot summer," Bacon said before easing into the summertime song.

While two of Bacon's goats sat back and enjoyed the music, one was particularly enthralled by the track, and tried repeatedly to join the 64-year-old on the guitar before finally getting a few chords in.

Bacon was particularly pleased with his bandmate, telling the goat, "You played, that was pretty good."

"I like it," he added with a chuckle. "Even on a hot day."

"Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @beyonce. Loving this track," Bacon captioned the video. "#GoatSongs #Renaissance."

The post has been liked by over 74,000 users, including Drake, with celebs and fans alike commenting on Bacon's rendition of the Beyoncé song.

"KEVIN GOT THE MUSIC CHOPS TOO?" Jazz musician Augie Bello wrote, with Bacon's They/Slam co-star, Quei Tann, commenting, "I’m just seeing this and LIVING!!!! Yyaaaasss kevin."

"Heated" is the latest cover from Bacon, who most recently teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for a new twist on a pop classic -- Tears for Fears' "Head Over Heels."

Done as part of a fictional Tonight Show segment called "First Drafts of Rock," the spoof clip sees Fallon and Bacon perform a so-called early version of the 1985 hit -- which was re-popularized in the 2001 film Donnie Darko -- that really doubles down on the idea of talking about the weather.

"Got a degree in meteorology to talk about the weather," Fallon croons, with Bacon hopping on the chorus to harmonize. "For the weather you can call Tears for Fears, we'll check the radar if the skies will be clear."

For more on Bacon, check out the video below.

Kevin Bacon on Having Fun With TikTok and His New Horror Movie 'They/Them' (Exclusive)



