Kevin Bacon Returns to His Horror Roots in LGBTQ Slasher 'They/Them'

Over 40 years after starring in Friday the 13th, Kevin Bacon is returning to his horror roots in the LGBTQ+ horror film They/Them, coming to Peacock in August. In the first official look at the Blumhouse project, which is pronounced “they-slash-them,” the 63-year-old actor plays the director of a gay conversion camp where several queer and trans campers have been forced into a week of programming that becomes increasingly more unsettling as the LGBTQ youth work together to protect themselves from a mysterious killer.

In addition to Bacon (he/him) playing Owen Whistler, the film stars Anna Chlumsky (she/her) as camp medic Molly and Carrie Preston (she/her) as licensed therapist Cora Whistler, while the campers include Theo Germaine (they/them) as Jordan, Austin Crute (he/him) as Toby, Monique Kim (she/her) as Veronica, Anna Lore (she/her) as Kim, Cooper Koch (he/him) as Stu and Darwin del Fabro (he/him) as Gabriel.

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

​​​“They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life,” writer and director John Logan said of the film. “I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent 'the other' and as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.”

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter added, “I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they're going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

They/Them comes in the wake of an increased number of LGBTQ-themed and queer-friendly horror projects, including Netflix’s breakout film trilogy, Fear Street, recent installments of American Horror Story and American Horror Stories, the new Chucky series, and Scream 5, which introduced the franchise’s first queer character.

They/Them will premiere Friday, Aug. 5 on Peacock.

