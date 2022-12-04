Shopping

17 Gifts to Treat Every Harry Styles Fan In Your Life With Kindness This Holiday Season

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Harry styles gift guide
Jo Hale/Getty Images

From his One Direction days to Don't Worry Darling to his Pleasing debut in the beauty world, we're just as obsessed with Harry Styles as ever. Between his musical prowess and recent ventures into acting, Styles remains one of the biggest heartthrobs of this generation — and odds are someone on your gift list is absolutely enthralled with the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer. 

To show your favorite fan how much you "Adore" them this holiday season, we've found the best Harry Styles themed gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face. Coffee table book filled with Styles' best outfits? Check. Vinyl edition of his latest album, Harry's House? Check. The luxury perfume Styles actually wears? Check. Harry socks, coloring books, and album art prints? Check.

Whether they've been obsessed with Harry since his 1D days or have just recently grown to love his jam-worthy music and eccentric style, here are the best gifts for Harry Styles fans. For even more holiday shopping inspo, be sure to check out our gift guides for girlfriends, teenage girls, and gifts for Harry Potter fans.

Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears
Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears
Amazon
Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears

Complete with facts about fashion icon Harry Styles’ styling choices, Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears presents the star's most revered looks alongside pictures that trace the roots of each design. 

$30$25
Harry’s House Vinyl
Harry’s House Vinyl
Amazon
Harry’s House Vinyl

Harry fans will appreciate the opportunity to experience Harry's House in a whole new way on vinyl.

$40$30
Harry Styles Coloring Book
Harry Styles Coloring Book
Amazon
Harry Styles Coloring Book

Engage their creative side with a Harry Styles coloring book featuring hand-drawn designs.

$8
We Heart Harry: 50 Reasons Your Dream Boyfriend Harry Styles Is Perfection
We Heart Harry: 50 Reasons Your Dream Boyfriend Harry Styles Is Perfection
Urban Outfitters
We Heart Harry: 50 Reasons Your Dream Boyfriend Harry Styles Is Perfection

This book is packed with 50 titbits of Harry Styles trivia with some very dreamy collages and stickers, too. 

$16
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Reportedly, Harry is an avid fan of this unisex Tom Ford cologne, a spicy-sweet blend of tobacco, vanilla, tonka bean, and ginger.

$175
Cool Girl Candles - This Smells Like Harry Scented Candle
Cool Girl Candles - This Smells Like Harry Scented Candle
Amazon
Cool Girl Candles - This Smells Like Harry Scented Candle

If you want your home to smell like Harry without splurging on luxury perfume, this woodsy tobacco and vanilla candle will do the trick.

$24
Harry's House Retro Sweatshirt
Harry's House Retro Sweatshirt
Etsy
Harry's House Retro Sweatshirt

With graphics inspired by Harry's latest album, this cozy crewneck comes in your choice of six colors.

$43$26
Harry Styles Journal
Harry Styles Journal
Etsy
Harry Styles Journal

The Harry lover in your life will adore this lined notebook with Harry's Vogue shoot on the cover.

$42
Harry Styles Album Cover Poster Wall Art Prints
Harry Styles Album Cover Poster Wall Art Prints
Amazon
Harry Styles Album Cover Poster Wall Art Prints

These stunning art prints are the perfect addition to any Harry fan's home.

$17$16
14K Gold Harry’s House Necklace
14K Gold Harry’s House Necklace
Etsy
14K Gold Harry’s House Necklace

For a more subtle homage to the pop star, this 14k gold-filled necklace is a great option.

$60$30
Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears
Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears
Amazon
Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears

If they're obsessed with Harry's unique style, gift them this picture book that shares the inspiration behind over 100 of his iconic looks.

$30$25
YRHPL Harry Edward Styles 3D Night Light
YRHPL Harry Edward Styles 3D Night Light
Amazon
YRHPL Harry Edward Styles 3D Night Light

This Harry Styles lamp features his silhouette from his "Fine Line" album cover in color-changing lights.

$20
Saint Harry Styles Prayer Candle
Saint Harry Styles Prayer Candle
Etsy
Saint Harry Styles Prayer Candle

This prayer candle, printed with their favorite pop star, is sure to get a laugh out of any fan.

$20
Novelty Harry Funny Socks
Novelty Harry Funny Socks
Amazon
Novelty Harry Funny Socks

Put a smile on their face with these Harry Styles crew socks.

$14$13
Treat People with Kindness Embroidered Sweatshirt
Treat People with Kindness Embroidered Sweatshirt
Etsy
Treat People with Kindness Embroidered Sweatshirt

Available in sizes S-3XL, this embroidered sweatshirt relays an important message from Harry.

$35$31
Be More Harry Styles Book
Be More Harry Styles Book
Amazon
Be More Harry Styles Book

There are plenty of life lessons to learn from trailblazing Harry, and this book teaches them how to be a bit more like their favorite artist.

$13
Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022 Tote Bag
Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022 Tote Bag
Etsy
Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022 Tote Bag

For an extra special touch, pack up your Harry Styles-themed gifts in this Love on Tour printed tote.

$10$7

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

You're A Wizard At Gift Giving, Harry: Magical Gifts For Potterheads

Hanna Andersson's Pajamas & Clothes Are On Sale for 50% Off Right Now

SkinCeuticals Gift Sets Have Arrived With Fan-Favorite Skin Care

The 17 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More

Save 20% on Custom Blankets and Ornaments That Make Thoughtful Gifts

The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

Shop the Special Gift Edition of Dyson's New Airwrap for the Holidays

Shop Kris Jenner's Top Picks for Personalized Gifts and Holiday Cards

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift