17 Gifts to Treat Every Harry Styles Fan In Your Life With Kindness This Holiday Season
From his One Direction days to Don't Worry Darling to his Pleasing debut in the beauty world, we're just as obsessed with Harry Styles as ever. Between his musical prowess and recent ventures into acting, Styles remains one of the biggest heartthrobs of this generation — and odds are someone on your gift list is absolutely enthralled with the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer.
To show your favorite fan how much you "Adore" them this holiday season, we've found the best Harry Styles themed gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face. Coffee table book filled with Styles' best outfits? Check. Vinyl edition of his latest album, Harry's House? Check. The luxury perfume Styles actually wears? Check. Harry socks, coloring books, and album art prints? Check.
Whether they've been obsessed with Harry since his 1D days or have just recently grown to love his jam-worthy music and eccentric style, here are the best gifts for Harry Styles fans. For even more holiday shopping inspo, be sure to check out our gift guides for girlfriends, teenage girls, and gifts for Harry Potter fans.
Complete with facts about fashion icon Harry Styles’ styling choices, Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears presents the star's most revered looks alongside pictures that trace the roots of each design.
Harry fans will appreciate the opportunity to experience Harry's House in a whole new way on vinyl.
Engage their creative side with a Harry Styles coloring book featuring hand-drawn designs.
This book is packed with 50 titbits of Harry Styles trivia with some very dreamy collages and stickers, too.
Reportedly, Harry is an avid fan of this unisex Tom Ford cologne, a spicy-sweet blend of tobacco, vanilla, tonka bean, and ginger.
If you want your home to smell like Harry without splurging on luxury perfume, this woodsy tobacco and vanilla candle will do the trick.
With graphics inspired by Harry's latest album, this cozy crewneck comes in your choice of six colors.
The Harry lover in your life will adore this lined notebook with Harry's Vogue shoot on the cover.
These stunning art prints are the perfect addition to any Harry fan's home.
For a more subtle homage to the pop star, this 14k gold-filled necklace is a great option.
If they're obsessed with Harry's unique style, gift them this picture book that shares the inspiration behind over 100 of his iconic looks.
This Harry Styles lamp features his silhouette from his "Fine Line" album cover in color-changing lights.
This prayer candle, printed with their favorite pop star, is sure to get a laugh out of any fan.
Put a smile on their face with these Harry Styles crew socks.
Available in sizes S-3XL, this embroidered sweatshirt relays an important message from Harry.
There are plenty of life lessons to learn from trailblazing Harry, and this book teaches them how to be a bit more like their favorite artist.
For an extra special touch, pack up your Harry Styles-themed gifts in this Love on Tour printed tote.
