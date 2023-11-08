Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Great Jones’ Best-Selling Cookware and Bakeware During This Black Friday Sale

Great Jones Black Friday Sale
Great Jones
By Wesley Horvath
Updated: 10:34 AM PST, November 8, 2023

Start your Black Friday shopping early with Great Jones' biggest sale of the year.

One of the biggest cooking days of the year is right around the corner. Before Thanksgiving arrives, early Black Friday deals make it easier than ever to finally snag those kitchen items you’ve been coveting.

Great Jones makes colorful and functional cookware that is loved by foodies and passionate bakers everywhere. They seldom have sales outside Black Friday, so now's the time to save on bestsellers and holiday gifts. Great Jones' biggest sale of the year is here with fan-favorites up to 50% off.

Shop Great Jones' Black Friday Sale

With vibrant colors and memorable patterns, Great Jones' lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become cute centerpieces themselves. The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too.

Chances are you love someone who loves to cook. The Great Jones Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up a Christmas gift for the home chefs on your list. Ahead, shop the best holiday deals on Great Jones' best-selling cast iron and ceramic cookware.

The Dutchess

The Dutchess
Great Jones

The Dutchess

On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the fan-favorite Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses.

$160 $110

Shop Now

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby
Great Jones

Dutch Baby

Great Jones' round, 3.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven has been customized for smaller batches and kitchens — perfect if you frequently cook for one or two people.

$120 $70

Shop Now

Double Dutch

Double Dutch
Great Jones

Double Dutch

Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage. 

$280 $155

Shop Now

Hot Dish

Hot Dish
Great Jones

Hot Dish

The 9 x 13 ceramic casserole dish can hold up to 4 quarts of food. The size is perfect for a family gathering and can help bake lasagna, cake, cobblers, roasted vegetables, and more. 

$75 $40

Shop Now

Stud Muffin

Stud Muffin
Great Jones

Stud Muffin

The nonstick, nontoxic pan fits 12 muffins, cupcakes, baby quiches, and more. You can expect even heat distribution, a quick release, and easy cleanup. 

$45 $30

Shop Now

Holy Sheet Duo

Holy Sheet Duo
Great Jones

Holy Sheet Duo

The custom nonstick ceramic coating of these half-sized sheet pans allows for a quick, easy, and drama-free cleanup.

$80 $60

Shop Now

Sweetie Pie

Sweetie Pie
Great Jones

Sweetie Pie

The holidays are ripe for pie baking. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors that are all 50% off.

$50 $25

Shop Now

The Cast-Iron Family

The Cast-Iron Family
Great Jones

The Cast-Iron Family

Save $145 on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe.

$390 $245

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

