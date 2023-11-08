One of the biggest cooking days of the year is right around the corner. Before Thanksgiving arrives, early Black Friday deals make it easier than ever to finally snag those kitchen items you’ve been coveting.

Great Jones makes colorful and functional cookware that is loved by foodies and passionate bakers everywhere. They seldom have sales outside Black Friday, so now's the time to save on bestsellers and holiday gifts. Great Jones' biggest sale of the year is here with fan-favorites up to 50% off.

Shop Great Jones' Black Friday Sale

With vibrant colors and memorable patterns, Great Jones' lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become cute centerpieces themselves. The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too.

Chances are you love someone who loves to cook. The Great Jones Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up a Christmas gift for the home chefs on your list. Ahead, shop the best holiday deals on Great Jones' best-selling cast iron and ceramic cookware.

The Dutchess Great Jones The Dutchess On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the fan-favorite Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses. $160 $110 Shop Now

Dutch Baby Great Jones Dutch Baby Great Jones' round, 3.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven has been customized for smaller batches and kitchens — perfect if you frequently cook for one or two people. $120 $70 Shop Now

Double Dutch Great Jones Double Dutch Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage. $280 $155 Shop Now

Hot Dish Great Jones Hot Dish The 9 x 13 ceramic casserole dish can hold up to 4 quarts of food. The size is perfect for a family gathering and can help bake lasagna, cake, cobblers, roasted vegetables, and more. $75 $40 Shop Now

Stud Muffin Great Jones Stud Muffin The nonstick, nontoxic pan fits 12 muffins, cupcakes, baby quiches, and more. You can expect even heat distribution, a quick release, and easy cleanup. $45 $30 Shop Now

Sweetie Pie Great Jones Sweetie Pie The holidays are ripe for pie baking. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors that are all 50% off. $50 $25 Shop Now

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones The Cast-Iron Family Save $145 on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe. $390 $245 Shop Now

