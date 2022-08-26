As if Selena Gomez hasn't provided us with enough home and lifestyle inspiration via Selena +Chef, now we can (quite literally) tap into the star's stock of stylish cooking essentials via her new cookware collection with Our Place — and add a seriously cute touch to our kitchens, too.

The internet's favorite pots, pans, and cooking utensils got the brightest and prettiest makeover. Now, the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection is on sale for Labor Day 2022. At the Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale, every one of the brand's cult-favorite products is 25% off — including the beloved Always Pan and famous Knife Trio.

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $123 Buy Now

Selena's collection in limited-edition colors of Rosa and Azul is "a celebration of all ways we cook — as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously," Gomez wrote in an Instagram post. "Our Place is immigrant and women-owned, rooted in building a bigger table."

According to Our Place, the collection is all about "reconnecting with our roots through all ways we cook" — and with the colorful (yet still totally multifunctional) cookware, users will be able to add a bright, joyous touch to any kitchen or shared foodie celebration. Gomez's collab with the beloved brand also celebrates cooking with a cause — for every purchase made, 10% of the profits will go toward the Rare Impact Fund, which helps to expand the accessibility of mental health services for young people.

Shop Our Place's early Labor Day sale and get 25% off more decadent pieces from Selena Gomez's cookware collection below.

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates Serve up something delicious (and in style) with these electric blue-colored serving plates. $50 $37 Buy Now

Side Plates Our Place Side Plates These dainty side plates are equal plates adorable and totally aesthetically-pleasing. $40 $30 Buy Now

Knife Trio Our Place Knife Trio Make meal prepping a breeze with this sleek knife trio from Our Place. $170 $127 Buy Now

Drinking Glasses Our Place Drinking Glasses Help dress up your table with a berry-colored touch, courtesy of these handmade glasses. $50 $37 Buy Now

