Cooking and baking are great ways to practice self-care and bring your entire family together — and, of course, every culinary whiz loves to treat themselves to new cookware every now and then. If you want to amp up your kitchen this spring with quality cookware, Our Place just launched a limited-edition cast-iron version of the multifunctional Perfect Pot.

The new Cast Iron Perfect Pot replaces your dutch oven, stock pot, sauce pot, colander, braiser, and more. Holding up to 5.5 quarts, it comes with both a wooden spatula and hot grips and is currently available in six fan-favorite colors. Plus, it has all the benefits of cast iron, including incredible heat retention and easy cleaning.

Cast iron cookware is made to last a lifetime. Our Place's Perfect Pot is made from super-easy-to-care-for and toxin-free enameled cast iron for superior browning that doesn't require seasoning. With the backyard cooking season nearly here, the Cast Iron Perfect Pot moves seamlessly from stovetop to oven to outdoor grill and then you can take it straight to the table to serve.

Back in April, Our Place launched the Cast Iron Always Pan, and it sold out in less than 20 minutes. Since there is already limited stock of the Cast Iron Perfect Pot, head to Our Place to get your new favorite kitchen companion.

Shop Our Place

After endless requests to make the Always Pan oven-safe, Our Place released the upgraded Cast Iron Always Pan. It's easy to see why the Cast Iron Always Pan became an instant favorite: This multifaceted pan does the job of 8 pieces of cookware. So, you can save a lot of space with a single cast iron pan that can grill, sear, braise, bake and more.

This versatile non-stick pan also comes complete with silicone Hot Grips, so you can safely move your pan from the oven to a cooling rack. The design also has a built-in spatula and spoon rest (so you have one less mess to worry about). Plus, you can skip coating this cast iron pan with vegetable oil and start cooking because the pan is pre-seasoned.

The pan also comes with an oven-safe glass lid, so you can easily steam dumplings in the oven or move a dish from the stovetop to the oven. With minimal upkeep, Our Place's Cast Iron Always Pan can help free up some of your cooking time. With spring break coming up, you won't regret getting some more free time to yourself.

For more cookware, bakeware, and dinnerware from Our Place, check out some of our favorites below.

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $115 Buy Now

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 $99 Shop Now

Dinner for 4 Our Place Dinner for 4 With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted? $365 $259 Buy Now

Our Place Ovenware Set Our Place Our Place Ovenware Set Avoid using parchment paper ever again by grabbing the Ovenware Set from Our Place. Just wait for your meal to finish cooking in the oven, place the Ovenware Set on an oven mat and serve your meal directly from the stylish set. $195 Buy Now

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase. $30 Buy Now

