Shopping

The Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Now for Spring Break: Save On Suitcase Sets and Carry-On Luggage

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Luggage Deals on Amazon
American Tourister

We're officially heading into Spring Break season, which means you're probably looking for the best luggage deals for your upcoming vacation. When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked luggage and carry-on bags can be stylish as well as durable. If you need help finding a carry-on or suitcase set for spring break, Amazon has a plethora of options that are all deeply discounted right now. 

In terms of finding the best luggage sets, we've done the research for you so you have one less thing to worry about this spring. Softside luggage sets are a great expandable option for your upcoming trips. Whereas, hardside luggage sets can help secure everything on your packing list when it goes through baggage claim. Of course, TSA-approved locking systems are always a plus on any type of suitcase design.

Whether you have travel plans for spring break or beginning to prepare for your summer family vacations, these luggage sets will make the packing process a smooth one. Ahead, shop Amazon's best luggage deals on suitcases and sets from top-rated brands, including Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets

Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage

Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. 

$270$195
BEOW 4-Piece Luggage Set
BEOW 4-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
BEOW 4-Piece Luggage Set

This one luggage set is enough for all of your family travel. This 4-piece set includes 2 carry-on sized bags featuring TSA locks, durable ABS material, 360 degree spinner wheels and even a two-year warranty. 

$210$176
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase

At $130 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set. 

$300$170 WITH COUPON
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set

The Samsonite Centric luggage set comes with a 20" Carry On and 24"/28" Spinners to maximize your packing space for longer trips. 

$700$354
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set

Choose between five different colorways on the Travelers Club Midtown Luggage Set, and you and the rest of the family can travel in style this spring. 

$140$123
Showkoo Luggage Set
Showkoo Luggage Set
Amazon
Showkoo Luggage Set

This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim.

$190$170 WITH COUPON
Kensie Hudson Softside 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Kensie Women's Softside 3-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
Kensie Hudson Softside 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set

If you're looking for a sturdy luggage set that you can glide through the airport, then this suitcase set by Kensie might be perfect for you. Each bag has 360-degree spinning wheels, so you can move your bags in any direction. 

$248$181
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.

$340$126
American Tourister Kids Disney Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set
American Tourister Kids Disney Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Kids Disney Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set

This Minnie Mouse-themed American Tourister luggage set is perfect for your little ones who are obsessed with Disney. This hardside wheeled luggage also comes in various other Disney-inspired designs. 

$262$201
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner

This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.

$300$180
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set

Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.

$330$145
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

This black softside carry-on set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag — which is perfect to use as a carry-on bag or a daycation handbag. 

$80$42
Steve Madden Designer Luggage Collection 3-Piece Set
Steve Madden Designer Luggage Collection 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Steve Madden Designer Luggage Collection 3-Piece Set

Pack away your toiletry bag and the rest of your travel gear. Then, get ready to travel in style with this matching 3-piece softside expandable wheeled luggage set from Steve Madden.

$400$320

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Before Traveling for Spring Break: Calpak, Monos, Samsonite and More

Take Up to 25% Off Instagram-Loved Travel Essentials from Dagne Dover: Get a Weekender Bag, Backpack and More

Away Drops Colorful New Aura Collection of Luggage to Brighten Your Spring Travels

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today: Save On AirPods Pro, Leggings, Roombas and More

The 16 Best Diaper Bags for Traveling With Kids

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags

Save 25% On Samsonite's Best-Selling Luggage Before Your Next Trip

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

16 Best Work Bags for Women in 2023 for Every Budget

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Officially Back In Stock Now

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

Shay Mitchell's BÉIS Travel Launches a Sports Collection

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Before Your Next Trip