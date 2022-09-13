Earlier this year, the internet's favorite cookware essential got a major revamp with Our Place's best-selling Always Pan released in a limited-edition version using enameled cast-iron. The Cast Iron Always Pan now comes in a convenient, mini version for small kitchen tasks even in the tiniest of spaces. At just $60, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is designed for single-serve dinners, desserts, and more.

Just like the full-size Cast Iron Always Pan, the tiny version of this cookware is made from an heirloom-quality, enamaled cast iron material that takes the same form of its O.G. predecessor — now in a more versatile, oven-friendly design. Like the original best-selling Always Pan, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan keeps a lot of the same multifunctional features and comes in six iconic colors.

At just 6.5 inches in diameter and compatible with all stovetops, the new pan is excellent for making sides or frying an egg, cooking a single piece of chicken or fish, or baking delicious treats. If you opt for the larger Cast Iron Always Pan, you can do everything from grilling and roasting to baking, broiling and even frying — essentially replacing the need for other, traditional kitchen essentials like a skillet or frying pan, in the process. The Cast Iron Always Pan also comes with a few additional goodies to pair with the new product — including a glass lid, beechwood spatula and custom silicone hot grips.

Our Place's Cast Iron Always Pan was quick to sell out after its debut, but it is currently available now along with other popular products from the internet's favorite cookware brand. Check out a few of ET's favorites below.

The Always Pan Our Place The Always Pan Snag the pan that started it all, available in 14 stunning colors including this bold red hue. $145 Buy Now

The Perfect Pot Our Place The Perfect Pot Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming. $165 $123 Buy Now

