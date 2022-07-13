Shopping

The Best Blenders To Shop at Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Ninja, Vitamix, KitchenAid and more

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best-Rated Blenders of 2022
ET/Cuisinart/Beast/Ninja/NutriBullet

If you want to commit to cooking more and ordering takeout less this summer, then you might wanna grab yourself a great blender at a great deal during Amazon Prime Day 2022. From nutrient-packed smoothies to an at-home margarita night the right blender can expand your cooking options exponentially. Whether your blender has seen better days, or you simply want to upgrade to a newer, more powerful model, then it’s time to invest in a brand new blender to help kickstart new habits in a smooth fashion.

From affordable models with great reviews swearing the lower price doesn't translate to any lower quality, to pricier models promising professional-level results like the Wolf Gourmet blender, the best blender for you is definitely out there. 

ET has compiled a list of the best-performing blenders on the market for any budget range. Shop kitchen gadgets from top brands such as Ninja, Breville, NutriBullet, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Beast, Wolf and Hamilton Beach. Keep reading to check out the best blenders on Amazon to shop now. 

Best Amazon Prime Day Blender Deals

Cuisinart Peak Hurricane Pro Blender
Cuisinart Peak Hurricane Pro Blender
Amazon
Cuisinart Peak Hurricane Pro Blender

Part of the Cuisinart Hurricane Pro series, the Peak is a powerful commercial-grade blender. From crushing ice to blending soup, the motor can turn the blades from 1,500 RPM to 30,000 RPM to make whatever you're blending extra smooth. 

$400$346
NutriBullet Blender Combo
NutriBullet Blender Combo
NutriBullet via Amazon
NutriBullet Blender Combo

The NutriBullet Blender Combo comes with a 64-ounce pitcher and 32- and 24-ounce cups for personal use. One of the most powerful blenders from the brand, with three speeds and 1200 watts of power, it can make everything from green smoothies to soups, sauces, frozen cocktails and any kind of nut butter.

$150$120
KitchenAid K400 Blender with Personal Blender Jar
KitchenAid K400 Blender with Personal Blender Jar
Amazon
KitchenAid K400 Blender with Personal Blender Jar

KitchenAid is best known for its sturdy stand mixers, but the KitchenAid K400 Blender is just as reliable as its flagship appliance. It has a powerful motor than can blend chickpeas into hummus so creamy, it'll rival your favorite store-bought bean dip.

$300$273
Wolf Gourmet Blender
Wolf Gourmet blender
Wolf via Amazon
Wolf Gourmet Blender

Best known for making large, high-end kitchen appliances, Wolf also offers a line of professional-quality countertop gadgets, including this red-knobbed blender styled to match its trademark ovens. With a large, 64-ounce container, four settings (smoothie, puree, soup and ice crush) and 1500 watts of power, the commercial-style blender is a perfect option for a large family or even a small business so you can make everything from peanut butter to your favorite frozen dessert. 

$700$350
WITH COUPON
Oster Versa Blender
Oster Versa Blender
Amazon
Oster Versa Blender

The Oster Versa is high-power super blender that can do just about anything you want it to do. It can pulverize all the veggies, fruit, nuts or whatever ingredient you can fit in there. Whether you want crushed ice or hot soup, this power blender can deliver.

$270$240
Ninja Professional Blender
Ninja Professional Blender
Ninja via Amazon
Ninja Professional Blender

A fan favorite on Amazon with more than 34,000 reviews and an average 4.7 rating, the $90 Ninja Professional Countertop Blender offers plenty of bang for your blender buck. This powerful blender can crush ice, whip and puree vegetables and frozen fruit with 1000 watts of power. 

$100$90
Magic Bullet Blender
Magic Bullet Blender, Small, Silver, 11 Piece Set
Amazon
Magic Bullet Blender

Magic Bullet makes some of the most popular personal blenders out there.  

$40$30
Braun Multiquick Vario Hand Blender
Braun Multiquick Vario Hand Blender
Amazon
Braun Multiquick Vario Hand Blender

Braun makes high-quality kitchen gadgets and its immersion hand blender is highly rated with 21 speeds and its TurboBoost speed maximizes possibilities for cutting, chopping and puréeing.

$98$75
Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender
Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender
Amazon
Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender

Personal blenders are getting more and more popular and this one from Hamilton Beach is a bestseller on Amazon.

$22$20
Vitamix E310 Explorian
Vitamix E-310 Explorian
Vitamix via Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian

Vitamix is Known to make some of the best blenders out there. Designed like its commercial blender, the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop ice to puree soups, dips or whatever frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized Vitamix blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced.

$350$290

RELATED CONTENT: 

Last Chance to Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Caraway Cookware

45 Last-Minute Deals Worth Shopping Before Amazon Prime Day Ends

Walmart's Alternative Prime Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Appliances

The Best Portable Blenders for Summer Cocktails On the Go

The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills

17 TikTok-Famous Products on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Khloé Kardashian's Motivational Water Bottle Is on Sale for $13

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers

Solo Stove Fire Pits Are Up to 45% Off Right Now

Vitamix Summer Sale: Save Up to $100 On the Best Vitamix Blenders

 