If you want to commit to cooking more and ordering takeout less this summer, then you might wanna grab yourself a great blender at a great deal during Amazon Prime Day 2022. From nutrient-packed smoothies to an at-home margarita night the right blender can expand your cooking options exponentially. Whether your blender has seen better days, or you simply want to upgrade to a newer, more powerful model, then it’s time to invest in a brand new blender to help kickstart new habits in a smooth fashion.

From affordable models with great reviews swearing the lower price doesn't translate to any lower quality, to pricier models promising professional-level results like the Wolf Gourmet blender, the best blender for you is definitely out there.

ET has compiled a list of the best-performing blenders on the market for any budget range. Shop kitchen gadgets from top brands such as Ninja, Breville, NutriBullet, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Beast, Wolf and Hamilton Beach. Keep reading to check out the best blenders on Amazon to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Blender Deals

Cuisinart Peak Hurricane Pro Blender Amazon Cuisinart Peak Hurricane Pro Blender Part of the Cuisinart Hurricane Pro series, the Peak is a powerful commercial-grade blender. From crushing ice to blending soup, the motor can turn the blades from 1,500 RPM to 30,000 RPM to make whatever you're blending extra smooth. $400 $346 Buy Now

NutriBullet Blender Combo NutriBullet via Amazon NutriBullet Blender Combo The NutriBullet Blender Combo comes with a 64-ounce pitcher and 32- and 24-ounce cups for personal use. One of the most powerful blenders from the brand, with three speeds and 1200 watts of power, it can make everything from green smoothies to soups, sauces, frozen cocktails and any kind of nut butter. $150 $120 Buy Now

Wolf Gourmet Blender Wolf via Amazon Wolf Gourmet Blender Best known for making large, high-end kitchen appliances, Wolf also offers a line of professional-quality countertop gadgets, including this red-knobbed blender styled to match its trademark ovens. With a large, 64-ounce container, four settings (smoothie, puree, soup and ice crush) and 1500 watts of power, the commercial-style blender is a perfect option for a large family or even a small business so you can make everything from peanut butter to your favorite frozen dessert. $700 $350 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Oster Versa Blender Amazon Oster Versa Blender The Oster Versa is high-power super blender that can do just about anything you want it to do. It can pulverize all the veggies, fruit, nuts or whatever ingredient you can fit in there. Whether you want crushed ice or hot soup, this power blender can deliver. $270 $240 Buy Now

Ninja Professional Blender Ninja via Amazon Ninja Professional Blender A fan favorite on Amazon with more than 34,000 reviews and an average 4.7 rating, the $90 Ninja Professional Countertop Blender offers plenty of bang for your blender buck. This powerful blender can crush ice, whip and puree vegetables and frozen fruit with 1000 watts of power. $100 $90 Buy Now

Vitamix E310 Explorian Vitamix via Amazon Vitamix E310 Explorian Vitamix is Known to make some of the best blenders out there. Designed like its commercial blender, the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop ice to puree soups, dips or whatever frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized Vitamix blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced. $350 $290 Buy Now

