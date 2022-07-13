17 TikTok-Famous Products on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Last Day to Get Up to 55% Off
TikTok has become more than just an entertaining app for viral dances, hilarious vids and pranks. The app has also become a trend-setting resource to find the best top-rated gadgets and styles. Now that there are only a few hours left to Amazon Prime Day, you can shop and save on some of TikTok's favorite products across every category, including stylish Lizzo-loved leggings and the Revlon Hair-Dryer Brush.
Right now, Prime Day has a conglomeration of deals on TikTok-loved products. You can make your workout routine a bit more stylish with a pair of 5-star-rated Colorfulkoala leggings (which have pockets, BTW). Then, you can grab the viral Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker to cool off with some freshly made gelato, ice cream or sorbet. With up to 55% off the best TikTok finds, it's easy to pick out an Amazon Prime Day deal that meshes with your lifestyle.
To score Prime-exclusive deals, such as the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, shoppers will need an Amazon Prime membership. Luckily, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and access all of the Prime Day deals. Once the 30-day free trial is over, the membership only costs $14.99/month.
Don't worry though: There are plenty of TikTok-famous products you can shop without an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime Day 2022 comes to a close at the end of today, July 13, so you might want to prep your carts while the savings still last.
Best Prime Day Deals on TikTok-Famous Products
Just in time for your summer adventures, some of the best deals on TikTok-famous products include hair products, designer Coach handbags and plenty of other essentials to add to your packing list. For example, you can grab the 4.7-star-rated Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for 30% off. One reviewer writes, "My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color."
This all-in-one tool has over 104,000 glowing reviews and it's 52% off right now. Need we say more?
Nourish your hair with the bond-building Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector. Apply to damp hair starting at your roots to start seeing fewer split ends and damaged hair in just a few weeks.
Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can score this designer cherry-print tote for 25% off, and liven up all your seasonal outfits.
This kitchen cleaner has over 91,000 positive reviews on Amazon. It looks like another TikTok home hack has proven to be just as great as users made it out to be!
Air fryers have become an evergreen topic on TikTok. Every other video on your FYP is bound to be an air fryer hack or recipe. If you want to follow along to recipes like @foodthewrongway's pita bread pizza, then we found the perfect air fryer for you. Plus, this 8-in-1 air fryer also comes with a recipe book of its own.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Derek Hough has been busy both at work -- he's the newest judge on "Dancing With the Stars" -- and in the kitchen, posting a clever TikTok about this stainless steel chopper as a riff on the Auntie Hammy "Pew Pew Pew" trend.
Cool down this summer with the TikTok-loved Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker. Make your favorite flavors of ice cream, sorbet, gelato, smoothies and more with this versatile frozen treat appliance.
Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings.
Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok for 40% off.
Handle bee and wasp stings, as well as various bug bites with the Bug Bite Thing suction Tool, Poison Remover. It removes insect venom and other irritants, so you can enjoy the rest of your summer without dealing with inflamed skin.
Grow longer and fuller eyelashes with this cruelty-free (and award-winning) eyelash conditioner.
Choose between a flex cap or a flex straw, then pick from over a dozen different colorways on your new favorite Hydro Flask.
Boost your lip care with this overnight treatment of Vitamin C, antioxidants and other moisturizing ingredients. FYI, the author of this article swears by this product—it quickly mends cracked and dry lips in just one treatment.
Get your feet and toes sandal ready with this exfoliating and smoothing foot mask by Baby Foot.
If you're planning to make the perfectly sliced ratatouille from the movie Ratatouille like @jalenlcraig on TikTok, you're going to need this mandoline. She made the animated perfection a reality.
Grab this 2-piece microcurrent toning device kit from NuFace that's loved by celebs, such as Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid.
