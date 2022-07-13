17 TikTok-Famous Products on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

TikTok has become more than just an entertaining app for viral dances, hilarious vids and pranks. The app has also become a trend-setting resource to find the best top-rated gadgets and styles. Now that there are only a few hours left to Amazon Prime Day, you can shop and save on some of TikTok's favorite products across every category, including stylish Lizzo-loved leggings and the Revlon Hair-Dryer Brush.

Right now, Prime Day has a conglomeration of deals on TikTok-loved products. You can make your workout routine a bit more stylish with a pair of 5-star-rated Colorfulkoala leggings (which have pockets, BTW). Then, you can grab the viral Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker to cool off with some freshly made gelato, ice cream or sorbet. With up to 55% off the best TikTok finds, it's easy to pick out an Amazon Prime Day deal that meshes with your lifestyle.

To score Prime-exclusive deals, such as the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, shoppers will need an Amazon Prime membership. Luckily, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and access all of the Prime Day deals. Once the 30-day free trial is over, the membership only costs $14.99/month.

Don't worry though: There are plenty of TikTok-famous products you can shop without an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime Day 2022 comes to a close at the end of today, July 13, so you might want to prep your carts while the savings still last.

Best Prime Day Deals on TikTok-Famous Products

Just in time for your summer adventures, some of the best deals on TikTok-famous products include hair products, designer Coach handbags and plenty of other essentials to add to your packing list. For example, you can grab the 4.7-star-rated Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for 30% off. One reviewer writes, "My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color."

GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer Amazon GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer Air fryers have become an evergreen topic on TikTok. Every other video on your FYP is bound to be an air fryer hack or recipe. If you want to follow along to recipes like @foodthewrongway's pita bread pizza, then we found the perfect air fryer for you. Plus, this 8-in-1 air fryer also comes with a recipe book of its own. $120 $75 Buy Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Boost your lip care with this overnight treatment of Vitamin C, antioxidants and other moisturizing ingredients. FYI, the author of this article swears by this product—it quickly mends cracked and dry lips in just one treatment. $24 $17 Buy Now

