17 TikTok-Famous Products on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Last Day to Get Up to 55% Off

By Wesley Horvath‍
TikTok has become more than just an entertaining app for viral dances, hilarious vids and pranks. The app has also become a trend-setting resource to find the best top-rated gadgets and styles. Now that there are only a few hours left to Amazon Prime Day, you can shop and save on some of TikTok's favorite products across every category, including stylish Lizzo-loved leggings and the Revlon Hair-Dryer Brush.

Right now, Prime Day has a conglomeration of deals on TikTok-loved products. You can make your workout routine a bit more stylish with a pair of 5-star-rated Colorfulkoala leggings (which have pockets, BTW). Then, you can grab the viral Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker to cool off with some freshly made gelato, ice cream or sorbet. With up to 55% off the best TikTok finds, it's easy to pick out an Amazon Prime Day deal that meshes with your lifestyle.

To score Prime-exclusive deals, such as the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, shoppers will need an Amazon Prime membership. Luckily, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and access all of the Prime Day deals. Once the 30-day free trial is over, the membership only costs $14.99/month.

Don't worry though: There are plenty of TikTok-famous products you can shop without an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime Day 2022 comes to a close at the end of today, July 13, so you might want to prep your carts while the savings still last.

Best Prime Day Deals on TikTok-Famous Products

Just in time for your summer adventures, some of the best deals on TikTok-famous products include hair products, designer Coach handbags and plenty of other essentials to add to your packing list. For example, you can grab the 4.7-star-rated Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for 30% off. One reviewer writes, "My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color."

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

This all-in-one tool has over 104,000 glowing reviews and it's 52% off right now. Need we say more?

$60$29 WITH COUPON
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Nourish your hair with the bond-building Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector. Apply to damp hair starting at your roots to start seeing fewer split ends and damaged hair in just a few weeks.

$30$28
Coach Cherry Print Willow Tote 24
Coach Cherry Print Willow Tote 24

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can score this designer cherry-print tote for 25% off, and liven up all your seasonal outfits.

$350$263
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner

This kitchen cleaner has over 91,000 positive reviews on Amazon. It looks like another TikTok home hack has proven to be just as great as users made it out to be!

$10$6
GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer
GoWise 1700-Watt Digital Air Fryer

Air fryers have become an evergreen topic on TikTok. Every other video on your FYP is bound to be an air fryer hack or recipe. If you want to follow along to recipes like @foodthewrongway's pita bread pizza, then we found the perfect air fryer for you. Plus, this 8-in-1 air fryer also comes with a recipe book of its own.

$120$75
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$22 WITH COUPON
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper

Derek Hough has been busy both at work -- he's the newest judge on "Dancing With the Stars" -- and in the kitchen, posting a clever TikTok about this stainless steel chopper as a riff on the Auntie Hammy "Pew Pew Pew" trend.

$40$25
Ninja NC299AMZ Creami Ice Cream Maker
Ninja NC299AMZ Creami Ice Cream Maker

Cool down this summer with the TikTok-loved Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker. Make your favorite flavors of ice cream, sorbet, gelato, smoothies and more with this versatile frozen treat appliance.

$200$130
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings. 

$19$14
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok for 40% off.

$40$24
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover
Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover

Handle bee and wasp stings, as well as various bug bites with the Bug Bite Thing suction Tool, Poison Remover. It removes insect venom and other irritants, so you can enjoy the rest of your summer without dealing with inflamed skin.

$29$17
RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

Grow longer and fuller eyelashes with this cruelty-free (and award-winning) eyelash conditioner.

$98$68
Hydro Flask 24 oz Standard Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 24 oz Standard Mouth Water Bottle

Choose between a flex cap or a flex straw, then pick from over a dozen different colorways on your new favorite Hydro Flask.

$35$28
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Boost your lip care with this overnight treatment of Vitamin C, antioxidants and other moisturizing ingredients. FYI, the author of this article swears by this product—it quickly mends cracked and dry lips in just one treatment.

$24$17
Baby Foot Foot Peel Mask
Baby Foot Foot Peel Mask

Get your feet and toes sandal ready with this exfoliating and smoothing foot mask by Baby Foot.

$30$20
Mueller Austria Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer

If you're planning to make the perfectly sliced ratatouille from the movie Ratatouille like @jalenlcraig on TikTok, you're going to need this mandoline. She made the animated perfection a reality. 

$40$24
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit - Facial Toning Device
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit - Facial Toning Device

Grab this 2-piece microcurrent toning device kit from NuFace that's loved by celebs, such as Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid.

$339$217

