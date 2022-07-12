We named the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush one of the best beauty products available on Amazon because it's a reliable, budget-friendly hair tool that's similar to the iconic Dyson Airwrap Styler. And now, the affordable blow dry brush is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022. This is the time to get the award-winning hair-dryer brush, which is regularly $60, for only $29. If you prefer a wide paddle brush, Revlon's flat One-Step dryer & styler is also on sale for 20% off.

According to Vox, the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush is a seemingly random hair tool that took off in 2018 when YouTube vlogger Milabu uploaded a tutorial demonstrating both tools on her own hair. The video has since amassed more than 3 million views and inspired countless others to test-drive it themselves.

From unboxings, reviews and tutorials on how to use it, the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush has captivated TikTok. As the love child of a hairdryer and a high-quality brush, the hot brush will slash your drying time and give you that often imitated, rarely duplicated fresh-blowout look. The Revlon One-Step blowout brush is only discounted this deeply for 48 hours, so shop the best Prime Day deals below.

But what separates the Revlon Hot Air Brush and its expensive Dyson counterpart? And, why is there such a drastic price difference?

Below, we break down how the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush and the Dyson Airwrap Styler compare, plus a few tips to follow once you make your choice. The Dyson Airwrap is currently sold out, but you can sign up on the Dyson website to be notified of the restock.

Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush

Pros:

The price. The Revlon One-Step retails for about $60 and includes free one-day shipping and returns with a Prime membership. Depending on where you live, that might equal the price of just two professional blowouts.

It performs a bunch of time-consuming tasks at once: It detangles, dries, smooths and volumizes, which is great news for everyone from busy moms to those with chronically limp hair.

It's pretty much foolproof, which many of the YouTube tutorials confirm. If you have no trouble using a regular old hairbrush, you're set.

The Revlon One-Step consists of just one piece -- no attachments, no charging station -- so it'll take up minimal space in your bathroom. That means it's travel-friendly, too.

Cons:

The boar bristles tend to pull out more hair than the Dyson. If you have thin or extra fragile hair, this might give you pause. Just be gentle!

Because it lacks the technological advancements of the Dyson, it's still not, like, amazing for the health of your hair. Some users have reported a faint burning smell while using. We suggest using the lowest heat setting or keeping it on cool.

Due to the size of the brush head (it's pretty large!), this tool isn't ideal if you have super-short hair and are seeking tons of volume at the roots.

It's nowhere near the quality of the Dyson Airwrap or other high-end products, so it might not last as long. But as YouTuber Milabu noted in her viral tutorial, she likes the product so much that she just keeps restocking with new ones.

Dyson Airwrap Styler

Pros:

As its name implies, the Airwrap styles with both heat and air, avoiding extreme temperatures and thus the amount of heat damage inflicted on your strands. Most tools lack this technology and, with regular use, can cause dryness and breakage. (You've seen that horrific video of the girl scorching off a lock of her hair with a curling iron, right?)

You get much more than just a premium hair dryer here -- also included are four barrel attachments to achieve two sizes of waves, two different smoothing brush attachments and a round volumizing brush.

This dryer is relatively quiet, considering the amount of power it wields. If your partner or roommate complains about the sound of your hair dryer early in the morning, consider this an investment for them, too.

The Airwrap is designed for all hair types. Should you choose to share your precious goods, it works equally well for those with fine, curly and coarse hair.

Cons:

The most obvious drawback is the price, which will cost you $550.

Some users have found the Airwrap's functionality to be a bit wonky, or at least tricky to master at first, particularly the placement of the buttons. If you grip the Airwrap a certain way while drying your hair, you might accidentally turn it off.

There's also a bit of a learning curve as you navigate which attachment does what (for example, if you venture into the barrel attachments, you need to use a certain one on each side of your head). It can be a bit overwhelming!

Regardless which tool you end up choosing, we'll leave you with three pro hot brush tips: Wait until your hair is 60% to 80% dry before applying any kind of heat, always use a heat protectant product to avoid damage, and section off your hair with clips so you can dry and style even more efficiently. Good luck out there!

