Scoring the beauty products we use daily always feels that much sweeter when a hefty discount is involved. Starting today, the epic Ulta 72-Hour Beauty Sale has officially commenced with major deals on your favorite hair care, skincare, and makeup products. You can save up to 50% on top brands like Murad, MAC, Revlon, Perricone MD and so much more.

Now through Thursday, August 3, more than 3,500 beauty products are steeply discounted at Ulta's sale. Daily essentials from CeraVe's hydrating facial cleanser to Olaplex's high-performing hair care formulas are all marked down, so you can stock up on your go-to's without paying full price.

Now that we're in the midst of the hottest days of summer, there's no better time to save on lightweight moisturizers, acne-clearing cleansers and skin-friendly sunscreens. There are also plenty of deals on travel-sized makeup from IT Cosmetics and Tarte, perfect for throwing in your beach bag. And if you're hoping to get your glow on without risking sun damage, you can save on popular self-tanners, too.

With thousands of deals to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to cart. Ahead, we've rounded up the best deals from Ulta's 72-Hour Beauty Sale.

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask Ulta Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask Over time, various stressors such as heat, color treatments and sunlight can harm your hair. No matter what type of locks you have, this mask uses Olaplex's Bond Building technology to add shine, smoothness and body while providing intense moisture to treat damaged hair. $30 $21 Shop Now

