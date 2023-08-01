Sales & Deals

Ulta's 72-Hour Beauty Sale Starts Today: Save Up to 50% On Olpalex, Murad, COSRX and More

By Lauren Gruber
Ulta 72-Hour Beauty Sale
Scoring the beauty products we use daily always feels that much sweeter when a hefty discount is involved. Starting today, the epic Ulta 72-Hour Beauty Sale has officially commenced with major deals on your favorite hair care, skincare, and makeup products. You can save up to 50% on top brands like Murad, MAC, Revlon, Perricone MD and so much more.

Now through Thursday, August 3, more than 3,500 beauty products are steeply discounted at Ulta's sale. Daily essentials from CeraVe's hydrating facial cleanser to Olaplex's high-performing hair care formulas are all marked down, so you can stock up on your go-to's without paying full price.

Now that we're in the midst of the hottest days of summer, there's no better time to save on lightweight moisturizers, acne-clearing cleansers and skin-friendly sunscreens. There are also plenty of deals on travel-sized makeup from IT Cosmetics and Tarte, perfect for throwing in your beach bag. And if you're hoping to get your glow on without risking sun damage, you can save on popular self-tanners, too. 

With thousands of deals to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to cart. Ahead, we've rounded up the best deals from Ulta's 72-Hour Beauty Sale.

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Ulta
Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Over time, various stressors such as heat, color treatments and sunlight can harm your hair. No matter what type of locks you have, this mask uses Olaplex's Bond Building technology to add shine, smoothness and body while providing intense moisture to treat damaged hair.

    $30$21
    COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+
    Ulta
    COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+

    TikTok-favorite COSRX's Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ is a clinically-proven sunscreen that blocks UV rays to the strongest degree formulated with vitamin E, antioxidant protection.

    $23$16
    Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck
    Ulta
    Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck

    For a youthful-looking neck and a firm, sculpted jawline, Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ is a multi-tasking powerhouse that helps improve the appearance and feel of skin by sculpting, firming, tightening, and contouring.

    $198$119
    Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++
    Ulta
    Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++

    Powerful and antioxidant-rich, Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 shields and revitalizes environmentally stressed skin.

    $68$48
    Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
    Ulta
    Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

    Formulated to promote cell turnover, this dark spot correcting serum from Murad uses glycolic acid and tranexamic acid to help reduce the appearance of dark spots. 

    $83$58
    COOLA Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
    Ulta
    COOLA Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

    This fragrance-free organic sunscreen with anti-aging benefits is a new take on Coola's award-winning classic—designed for long active days in the sun but light enough for everyday use.

    $28$22
    belif The True Cream - Aqua Bomb
    Ulta
    belif The True Cream - Aqua Bomb

    Meet belif's bestselling moisturizer, The True Cream-Aqua Bomb: a lightweight fast-absorbing gel moisturizer that provides a burst of hydration for a healthy glow and refreshing "drink of water" for dull, dry skin.

    $38$30
    Avène Thermal Spring Water
    Ulta
    Avène Thermal Spring Water

    Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties. 

    $14$7
    Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
    Ulta
    Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

    Hailey Bieber swears by this healing cream from French pharmacy brand Avene that soothes irritated skin.

    $28$14
    Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer
    Ulta
    Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer

    Encourage hydrated skin overnight while targeting signs of aging with this Olay retinol moisturizer. 

    $40$30

