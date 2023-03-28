The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Spring Long: Supergoop, La Roche-Posay, EltaMD & More
Among the many things we've learned in skincare over the last few years, perhaps the most notable is that sunscreen does actually have a purpose beyond the beach or pool. In fact, as recommended by dermatologists, sunscreen is actually meant for daily use as it helps to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun — whether it be rain or shine, indoors or outdoors.
But when it comes to adding yet another product into our skincare routines, it's important that any solution is effective yet gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. Fortunately, with the wide array of cult-favorite and indie beauty brands, there are plenty of facial sunscreen options with skin-friendly ingredients to shop (and love) for spring and beyond.
A few standout sunscreens to incorporate into your summer skincare routine include Aveeno's affordable mineral sunscreen, cult-favorite Supergoop! Everyday Lotion, and EltaMD's Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF that's a must-have for Hailey Bieber.
Below, find the best sunscreens for sensitive skin — with formulas from premier beauty brands such as Innisfree, La Roche-Posay, Avene and more.
Neutrogena's oil- and fragrance-free sunscreen provides water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes in the sun.
EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin while protecting it from sun damage.
Tap into the benefits of a water-resistant, skin-protecting formula with Aveeno's mineral sunscreen solution.
Protect your skin from the sun without worrying about white cast using BOLDEN's vitamin C-enhanced sunscreen for sensitive skin.
Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands.
If you prefer an SPF option with light-to-medium coverage, Tower28's foundation-sunscreen hybrid is your best bet for sensitive skin.
Soothing thermal water and a fragrance-free formula makes this sunscreen suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.
"One of the best sunscreens I have ever used," raved one happy reviewer. "I have super sensitive skin and works amazing! Zero white cast, blends in seconds, subtle glow but not greasy."
This oil-free sunscreen from La Roche-Posay is hailed for its "dry touch" qualities, which help to protect the skin without causing breakouts — making it a great option for even the most acne-prone skin.
"I had dry sensitive skin (eczema) and have been looking around forever for a hydrating sunscreen," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Bought this yesterday at Sephora, used it this morning and topped it off with my thick daily moisturizer - my skin feels great and hydrated."
This oil-free, non pore-clogging option from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage without causing breakouts.
A lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects skin against the damaging effects of the sun and environment without feeling greasy.
This zinc oxide-based sunscreen promises not to cause breakouts while soothing skin with an infusion of vitamin E.
Expect to see brighter and smoother skin with Shiseido's new sunscreen. The formula delivers effective protection and treats the skin from within using Vitamin C Ethyl, Hylauronic Acid, Spirulina Essence, and Hypotaurine.
Australian sunscreen brand Blue Lizard offers non pore-clogging sun protection with the addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid.
