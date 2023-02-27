Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools, becoming nearly impossible to get your hands on one. Four years later, the second generation of the cult-favorite multi-styler was introduced, but now the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete has become just as elusive after flying off the shelves. However, the newest version of the Dyson Airwrap has been restocked at Ulta and on Dyson's site today.

The new Dyson Airwrap comes with some major upgrades and may soon be out of stock again if you don’t act fast. Improvements that come with the newly designed 2.0 version include the Coanda dryer attachment for drying and smoothing in one go. Dyson also improved the airflow in the brush attachments, allowing for an even better hairstyling routine. If you already have the first generation Airwrap, you can simply upgrade with the latest attachments and keep their existing tool.

Dyson designed the six attachments to style hair even more efficiently than the before. Now, the Airwrap barrels rotate both clockwise and anti-clockwise, so you don't have to switch attachments in the middle of your routine to achieve a more natural-looking hairstyle. It also has cool tips on each attachment to lessen any heat damage.

Another standout improvement is the new Dyson Airwrap is customizable based on your hair texture and type. If you have curly, textured hair, there is a new wide-tooth comb attachment specifically designed with tight curls and coils in mind. This attachment adds shape, volume and length as it dries.

For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, now's the time to get the Dyson Airwrap and upgrade your hair care. We suggest you hurry though as supply won't last too long. For more salon-worthy yet affordable options, check out our top picks for Dyson Airwrap dupes.

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Best Winter Haircare Products of 2022 to Shop on Amazon

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

Save 25% On Avène Skincare Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

The Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes: 10 Affordable Alternatives for the All-In-One Styler