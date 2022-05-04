The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes: 10 Affordable Alternatives for the All-In-One Styler
The Dyson Airwrap is one of beauty's most coveted hair tools for a reason. Between it's unique barrel technology, rave TikTok reviews and thousands of 4-star ratings found all across the internet, it's easy to understand why the styler is so in-demand (and out of stock) — though it doesn't make the process of actually getting your hands on one any less frustrating.
Fortunately, if you (like us) are always in the market for a great alternative to a mega-popular product, there are plenty of Dyson Airwrap dupes out there that provide the same volumizing results as the cult-favorite Dyson styler, but without the hefty price tag or hassle of finding one.
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush, for example, is the latest tool to challenge the Dyson Airwrap's status as the premier hair styling technology and it has absolutely captivated TikTok users in the process. But there are also a number of other top-rated hair tools from T3, Conair, Shark and so many others that have proven to be excellent alternatives to Dyson's most prized hair tool.
To help you with your shopping — and give you the inspiration to elevate your hair game ASAP — ET has scoured the internet in search of the very top Dyson Airwrap dupes that are as affordable as they are effective.
The T3 Airebrush features an interchangeable brush design with 15 heat & speed combinations, along with a powerful built-in ion generator and a smart microchip to deliver smooth and frizz-free results.
Use the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Rotating Hot Air Brush as a finishing tool for a salon quality blow out at home. Precisely calibrated warm airflow works with our antistatic bristle mix to deliver salon-level volume & shine.
This tool is one of TikTok's latest obsessions -- and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume.
The Hot Air Multi-Styler from InfinitiPRO by Conair is a multi-purpose 4-in-1 styling tool with unique spin air brush technology that can replace both your curling iron and blow dry brush. This tool works best on dry hair for curls and waves as well as a smooth or straight look.
The negative ion tech in Karrong's hair dryer allows your hair to get blow dried without making it frizzy. It can be used on all hair types, and it's small enough to travel with.
This TikTok-loved 5-in-1 brush delivers smooth and voluminous hair while being under $50.
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
Unlike other hair stylers, this lightweight tool relies on tiny air vents that "cool on contact to lock in your style," according to the retailer.
The Dyson Airwrap isn't the only coveted hair styling tool from the brand -- users also love the Supersonic Hair Dryer, too.
Even shoppers with thin hair say this styler curls their locks perfectly and the curls last.
