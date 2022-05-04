The Dyson Airwrap is one of beauty's most coveted hair tools for a reason. Between it's unique barrel technology, rave TikTok reviews and thousands of 4-star ratings found all across the internet, it's easy to understand why the styler is so in-demand (and out of stock) — though it doesn't make the process of actually getting your hands on one any less frustrating.

Fortunately, if you (like us) are always in the market for a great alternative to a mega-popular product, there are plenty of Dyson Airwrap dupes out there that provide the same volumizing results as the cult-favorite Dyson styler, but without the hefty price tag or hassle of finding one.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush, for example, is the latest tool to challenge the Dyson Airwrap's status as the premier hair styling technology and it has absolutely captivated TikTok users in the process. But there are also a number of other top-rated hair tools from T3, Conair, Shark and so many others that have proven to be excellent alternatives to Dyson's most prized hair tool.

To help you with your shopping — and give you the inspiration to elevate your hair game ASAP — ET has scoured the internet in search of the very top Dyson Airwrap dupes that are as affordable as they are effective.

InfinitiPro by Conair Hot Air Multi-Styler Bed Bath & Beyond InfinitiPro by Conair Hot Air Multi-Styler The Hot Air Multi-Styler from InfinitiPRO by Conair is a multi-purpose 4-in-1 styling tool with unique spin air brush technology that can replace both your curling iron and blow dry brush. This tool works best on dry hair for curls and waves as well as a smooth or straight look. $85 Buy Now

Karrong Ionic Hair Dryer Walmart Karrong Ionic Hair Dryer The negative ion tech in Karrong's hair dryer allows your hair to get blow dried without making it frizzy. It can be used on all hair types, and it's small enough to travel with. $74 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Buy for Mom This Year

23 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools for Spring 2022

T3 Hair Tools Sale: Save 65% On Hair Dryers, Curling Irons and More

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

The Best Organization and Storage Deals for Spring Cleaning on Amazon

The TikTok-Famous Revlon Hot Air Brush is 30% Off Right Now