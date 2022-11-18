As one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market right now, Dyson Airwraps have become increasingly harder to come by. Which is exactly why when we discover a hair styling tool that mirrors the same bouncy, at-home blowout of an Airwrap and that's available for a fraction of the cost — a Dyson dupe, if you will — we feel obliged to share all about it. Especially if it's on sale.

Right now during Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale, you can get 25% off the top-rated T3 Airebrush Duo — aka the internet's favorite Dyson Airwrap dupe.

T3 Airebrush Duo Nordstrom T3 Airebrush Duo Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture. $190 $142 Buy Now

The cult-favorite hair tool that shoppers love was used to create Zendaya’s Oscar’s look this year. Celebrity hairstylist, Antoinette Hill prepped the Spider-Man and Euphoria star with a soft updo. In her Instagram post from the Oscars evening, Hill explains that she used the T3 AireBrush Duo to dry Zendaya's hair "with the round brush attachment to create volume."

This T3 blow dry brush features two separate brush attachments — one which delivers on more voluminous locks, and another that aims to create a sleek and glossy hairstyle. The T3 Airebrush Duo also boasts a powerful IonFlow technology, which helps to produce more precise heat for "polished, frizz-free results," according to the retailer.

Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale has tons of beauty deals up to 40% off for a limited time. Shop the best deals on Kiehl's, Maison Margiela perfume, Kate Somerville skincare products, and more while they're on sale.

Shop the Black Friday Sale

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

