If you've been anywhere on TikTok in the last year, odds are you've seen the thousands of Dyson Airwrap unboxings and tutorials. Dyson's Airwrap seems to be the golden ticket to perfect hair days, but there's one major caveat: it costs $600. That's why when another vacuum brand entered the multi-styler scene, we couldn't help but notice the price tag. The Shark FlexStyle is the viral styling tool hailed as the best Dyson Airwrap dupe that costs less than half the price of its competitors.

The Shark Flexstyle Air Drying & Styling System allows you to bring salon-level results home by streamlining your routine, so you can blow dry, style and set your hair all with one device. The FlexStyle keeps selling out, but is now even easier to get your hands on because it just became available at Sephora.

The included attachments—a styling concentrator, auto-wrap curlers, oval brush, and paddle brush or curl-defining diffuser—curl, smooth, and volumize for creating salon styles at home. Shark tested the styling system on a diverse group of stylists, consumers, and influencers for a product that works for every hair type.

Choose between the Shark FlexStyle for Straight & Wavy Hair, which comes with two AutoWrap curlers, a paddle brush, an oval brush, and a styling concentrator, or the styler for curly and coily hair, which comes with two AutoWrap curlers, a curl defining diffuser, an oval brush, and a styling concentrator. You can also build your own Shark FlexStyle on the brand's site and select between three different attachments that will best suit your styling needs.

Aside from helping you save time, Shark's FlexStyle speedy drying and styling keeps your hair healthy by ensuring minimal exposure to heat. FlexStyle also has four heat and three airflow settings that you can manually adjust. At 1.5 pounds, the FlexStyle is easily portable for flawless hair anywhere you go.

