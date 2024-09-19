Shop
Vegamour Friends and Family Sale: Save 25% on Nicole Kidman's Favorite Hair-Thickening Serum and More

Nicole Kidman Met Gala
Angela Weiss/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:32 PM PDT, September 19, 2024

Nicole Kidman's favorite vegan hair care sets are all 25% off at the Vegamour Friends and Family Sale.

Whether stepping onto the Met Gala red carpet or into the crowd at one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts, Nicole Kidman always seems to look incredible. Kidman is a huge fan of Vegamour, which is one of the leading beauty brands in hair care — delivering a holistic approach to hair wellness with plant-based ingredients.

If you are hoping to strengthen your strands and lengthen your locks, Vegamour just kicked off its huge Friends and Family Sale with sitewide deals on hair wellness essentials. Now through Wednesday, September 25, you can save 25% on the brand's best-selling vegan hair products and kits. Just use the code FRIENDS25 to unlock the savings on every Vegamour product for fuller looking hair, bold brows and longer lashes.

Shop the Vegamour Sale

Vegamour named Kidman the Hair Wellness Advocate for the brand, and it's fitting since the product behind Kidman's gorgeous tresses is the GRO Hair Serum. The hair serum features ingredients like mung bean sprouts, curcumin and red clover. These vegan phyto-actives work to give your hair the nutrition it needs to stay healthy so that it can continue to grow thicker without excessive shedding or loss.

GRO Hair Serum (3 Pack)

GRO Hair Serum (3 Pack)
Vegamour

GRO Hair Serum (3 Pack)

Formulated for thinning, lackluster hair, this hair serum uses clinically-tested, plant-based phytoactives to improve overall hair wellness, soothing the scalp and increasing the appearance of hair density and thickness.

$192 $124

With Code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

Nicole Kidman loves that the entire Vegamour line is made with organically-grown, wild-harvested ingredients that are also proven to promote healthy hair, a strong scalp ecosystem and continued hair growth. "It wasn't about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically-minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care," Kidman says.

Ahead, check out more of the best deals to shop during the Vegamour Friends and Family Sale.

More Vegamour Deals to Shop Now

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum
Vegamour

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

The Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum works to keep your scalp moisturized and protected from environmental pollutants, and it helps remove scalp buildup. We suggest you gently massage this serum onto your scalp weekly using the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager for the best results.

$42 $32

With code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

HYDR-8 Full Routine Kit

HYDR-8 Full Routine Kit
Vegamour

HYDR-8 Full Routine Kit

This 5-step routine, specifically crafted for dry and damaged hair types, works to strengthen, rejuvenate and infuse your locks with a radiant shine.

$210 $142

With Code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

GRO Brow Serum

GRO Brow Serum
Vegamour

GRO Brow Serum

Vegamour doesn't just create haircare products for the hair on your head. The brand also crafts science-backed products to promote stronger hair follicles on your eyebrows and your eyelashes. The GRO Brow Serum contains phyto-actives that help stimulate hair growth on your eyebrows, making them thicker and fuller as you use this product.

$68 $51

With code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

GRO Lash Serum

GRO Lash Serum
Vegamour

GRO Lash Serum

This Vegamour serum has no toxins and is completely hormone-free. This lash serum contains cannabidiol and phyto-actives to create a healthy eyelash ecosystem for your lashes to grow stronger and thicker. 

$68 $51

With code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit
Vegamour

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Gently cleanse and lock in shine while reducing signs of shedding. The Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit is fortified with Karmatin — a vegan b-SILK protein version of keratin that fortifies strands and replenishes shine from root to tip.

$96 $65

With code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum

GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum
Vegamour

GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum

Reduce the appearance of gray hairs with the GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum, featuring a blend of Vitamins B and E, caffeine and peptides.

$78 $59

With code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

The Everything Kit

The Everything Kit
Vegamour

The Everything Kit

A start-to-finish routine of GRO and HYDR-8 favorites is perfectly packaged together for hair that looks and feels fuller, thicker and healthier. Designed for all hair types and textures, this curated set works in tandem to improve long-term scalp and hair wellness.

$360 $243

With code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

GRO Dry Shampoo (3 Pack)

GRO Dry Shampoo (3 Pack)
Vegamour

GRO Dry Shampoo (3 Pack)

Formulated with plant-based phytoactives, Vegamour's volumizing dry shampoo absorbs excess oils and revitalizes hair at the roots for a fresh look and feel.

$108 $65

With code FRIENDS25

Shop Now

