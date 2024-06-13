Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is officially coming to an end. At the singer's June 13 show in Liverpool, she announced that her record-breaking tour will end in December. As of now, her last scheduled tour stop is Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

In the wake of the news, ET is taking a look back at the epic show and how it changed following the release of Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

After taking a two-month hiatus from her tour, Swift returned to the stage in May, welcoming fans at La Défense Arena in Paris.

According to social media users who posted from the concert, the first show of the European leg featured a new 45-song setlist that changed the order of certain eras -- including combining the Evermore and Folklore eras -- and a bevy of changes to the singer's costumes, montages, and more.

Eras Tour Opening Act

While Sabrina Carpenter served as the opening act for the first round of international tour dates for The Eras Tour, the European leg kicked off with Paramore serving as the opening act. The GRAMMY winners are joining Swift on her European leg for 51 shows. The rock band previously opened the show for two nights in Glendale, Arizona, in 2023.

Their Thursday setlist included "This Is Why," "Hard Times," "That's What You Get," "The Only Exception," "Caught in the Middle" and "Brick by Boring Brick."

Eras Tour Intro Montage

Swift added TTPD lyrics to the Eras Tour opening montage.

Eras Tour Introduction Monologue

Before she began playing the song "Lover" in the Lover set, Swift told her audience that the night would span 18 years of music. Previously, she said that the concert covered 16 years.

Eras Tour Lover Set Updates

Swift cut "The Archer" from her Lover set. The Lover house graphic also featured a new addition in the attic for The Tortured Poets Department.

Eras Tour Folklore and Evermore Set Updates

Swift combined the setlists for Folklore and Evermore's eras.

"On the Eras Tour we have now reunited the sisters, combined them into one chapter," she said. "You can call it Folklore, Evermore or you can call it the Sister Albums! You can call it whatever you want as long as you promise to sing 'Champagne Problems' with me."

The new setlist cut four tracks from the formerly individual eras, including "'Tis the Damn Season," "Tolerate It," "The 1," and "The Last Great American Dynasty."

Eras Tour Speak Now Set Updates

Swift cut "Long Live" from the Speak Now era setlist. She also updated the set with an intro dance featuring Raphael Thomas and eight other dancers before she sang "Enchanted."

Eras Tour Red Set Updates

Instead of performing her Red setlist as the fifth era, Swift bumped the Red era to third place on the setlist.

Eras Tour Paris Secret Set

Swift kicked off the secret set with "Paris," a bonus song from her Midnights album. She also performed "loml."

Eras Tour The Tortured Poets Department Set

Swift officially launched the The Tortured Poets Department era of the tour after the 1989 set towards the end. She performed "But Daddy I Love Him," "So High School," "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me," "Down Bad," "Fortnight," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart."

Swift's 11th studio album was released on April 19 to much fanfare.

The 31-track collection -- which turned out to be a surprise double album -- features a hefty helping of heartbreak songs following her splits from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, as well as a few sweet love songs amid her current relationship with Travis Kelce.

"She has put her heart and soul into the music, just like with everything she does," a source told ET about the album, "and can't wait for her fans to listen to it and to share it with them."

Swifties predicted the singer would incorporate TTPD into her tour after Swift released a collection of new behind-the-scenes videos from what appeared to be tour rehearsals last month. The black-and-white clips are set to her current single, "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, as part of her ongoing #ForAFortnightChallenge on YouTube Shorts.

"A fortnight 'til Paris," she captioned the post. The term "Fortnight" refers to a period of two weeks, a reference to the first of four Eras shows at Paris La Défense Arena on May 9.

Swifties wasted no time dissecting the images, taking note of what appears to be new props that could indicate the addition of TTPD songs to her already extensive setlist.

ET recently spoke to Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar dating the pop star, during which he confirmed he'll be there with bells on for Swift's upcoming performances.

"There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," he said. "You know I gotta go support."

