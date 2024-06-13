Taylor Swift Announces End of Eras Tour at Her 100th Show

Swifties are going to be feeling down bad with this news. During Taylor Swift's Liverpool concert on Thursday, she revealed that her Eras Tour will officially end in December.

Before playing "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," Swift marveled over the fact that the Liverpool show marked the 100th stop on her Eras Tour.

"Absolutely, that blows my mind," Swift said. "That doesn't feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been exhausting, all-encompassing, but the most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life, this tour."

"The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself, and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that's it. And that feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us."

Swift acknowledged that, throughout its run, the Eras Tour has "become my entire life" and "taken over everything."

"I think once I had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore, because all I do when I'm not onstage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear," she said. "Really, when I'm not on the stage, I'm dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys."

Swift continued her speech by discussing the lengths her fans have gone to in order to attend the tour.

"You have done so much to be with us. You've made plans so far in advance, you planned what you were going to wear, you memorized lyrics, you got yourselves here, you figured out parking, you figured out transportation, and I want to spend the hundredth show just thinking about that, and living in this moment with you, and being here with you," she said. "Just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you've been [bringing] to being with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows. So thank you."

Though the Eras Tour now has an end date, there are still plenty of shows to come. After wrapping up her shows in Liverpool on Saturday, Swift will head to other locales across Europe through August. She'll then pick up the North American leg of the tour, playing shows throughout the U.S. and Canada. As it stands now, the last stop of the Eras Tour will be Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Throughout her record-breaking tour, Swift has helped fans in need, celebrated love stories, championed Pride Month, suffered wardrobe malfunctions and gotten flirty onstage while singing about her own romance with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She's also welcomed A-list stars to the show, getting visits from the likes of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, HAIM, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, and, of course, Kelce himself.

