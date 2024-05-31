Taylor Swift performed for a second night at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, where some friends came out to check out the show yet again.

Blake Lively was in attendance for the second night in a row, this time joined by husband Ryan Reynolds, who watched from the floor and danced with his wife.

The pair were spotted in several social media posts from the concert, and the cute couple seemed to be taking in the show like ordinary fans as they cheered and sang along throughout the show off Swift's Eras Tour.

Lively was also in attendance on Wednesday during Swift's first performance in Madrid, where she was seated in the same private reserve area as the HAIM sisters, Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim.

Reynolds revealed that he'd be going to the Madrid show earlier this month when he sat down for an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna. Reynolds said that he was thrilled to be seeing Eras for the first time after Lively and their daughters had already attended several of Swift's concerts.

"I'm about to go to the Madrid show," Reynolds said at the time. "Very excited, my wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now."

The couple share James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed. Swift famously name-dropped Lively and Reynolds' daughters in her 2020 Folklore song, "Betty." In the fictional tale of high school love, the 34-year-old pop star named the three key characters after her longtime friends' kids. Swift performed that song during Wednesday's concert when Lively and Reynolds' children were reportedly at the show.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during The Eras Tour at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on May 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. - Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images

In a separate interview on Today, Reynolds also joked that he and Lively were waiting on Swift to tell them the name of their fourth baby after co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked if the child got a name-check on the singer's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

ET's Rachel Smith later followed up with Reynolds about the youngster's moniker, asking what they're calling them while they wait for Swift to pick an official name.

"Oh, all the letters are silent," he quipped. "It just sort of sounds like a light breeze blowing through at this point, which is really hard if you get mad at the child for something...Yeah, it doesn't work."

Meanwhile, Swift is set to continue the European leg of her Eras Tour at Groupama Stadium in Décines, France, on June 2 and 3.

For more on the long and loving friendship between Lively, Reynolds and Swift, check out the video below.

