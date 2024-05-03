Look at this dress, it's it neat? Blake Lively dazzled in New York City on Thursday in a sparkling turquoise blue dress with major mermaid vibes.

Lively paired the gown with sparkly blue heels, Tiffany jewelry, and her blonde locks in wavy old Hollywood-style curls.

The 36-year-old It Ends With Us star attended Pharrell Williams' Tiffany Titan event at Tiffany & Co., posing alongside singers Rosalía and Rosé.

The event comes less than a week before the 2024 Met Gala, which is set to take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Lively is a staple at the annual fashion event, often walking the red carpet with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively attends the launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store in M - Gotham/GC Images

Blake Lively attends the launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store in Midtown on May 02, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

She last attended the event in 2022 where she served as a co-chair alongside Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. The mother of four skipped the 2023 event as she'd only recently welcomed her fourth child.

Lively joked about her past Met Gala looks with ET in 2023, joking, "I can't pick a favorite! It's like picking a favorite kid, except I love my looks even more than my children, so it's even worse."

