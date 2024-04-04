Who wants to see Blake Lively in a wedding dress? I -- er -- we do!

More than a decade after tying the knot with her real-life husband, Ryan Reynolds, the actress got back into a wedding dress -- only this time, she was going by a different name. On the heels of Amazon MGM Studios' announcement that Lively would be reprising her role as Emily Nelson in A Simple Favor 2 -- the sequel to the 2018 comedy thriller directed by Paul Feig -- Lively was photographed in a fashion-forward bridal ensemble while outside shooting for the movie in Capri, Italy. The costume consisted of a strapless corset, white bottoms, and a voluminous overlay skirt with matching arm-length white gloves and a cascading veil.

In the pictures, published by The Daily Mail, Lively stands opposite Italian actor Michele Morrone, who rose to fame in the Netflix film, 365 Days, as they appear to act out a wedding ceremony in front of rows of extras playing guests with an extravagant rose arch framing them.

Photo by Peter Iovino / Lionsgate

Co-star Anna Kendrick, who was also confirmed to be reprising her role as Stephanie Smothers, was photographed sporting a strapless cocktail dress for the scene and appeared to be serving as a bridesmaid to Nelson.

In addition to the two leading stars, fans will also see Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack return to their roles from the first film. As for what is in store for the plot of the sequel, it was announced Kendrick and Lively's characters travel to Italy for Nelson's wedding to a "rich Italian businessman," seemingly played by Morrone.

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," a press release read.

This comes after the last film -- spoiler alert -- ended with Nelson serving a 20-year sentence in prison and Smothers enjoying success as a popular blogger. The two initially cross paths as two very different moms with kids at the same school, but everything unravels once Nelson goes missing.

The sequel, once again directed by Feig, will stream on Prime Video, but the release date remains a mystery for now.

