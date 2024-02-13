Blake Lively is having a busy -- and fashionable -- week so far!

The actress stepped out at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, just two days after attending Super Bowl LVIII with pal Taylor Swift.

Lively donned a brown giraffe-print skirt and jacket and brown shirt at Michael Kors' RTW Fall 2024 event at New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week. She completed the look with coordinated brown tights, boots and purse.

The sophisticated look was an expected, though no less impressive, style change-up from Lively's outing at the Super Bowl -- where she rocked a red track suit, white tank top and bold jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Other famous attendees at the Michael Kors show included Brie Larson, Katie Holmes, Gabrielle Union, Abigail Spencer, Rachel Zegler, Rachel Brosnahan, Kelsea Ballerini, Nina Dobrev, Mickey Guyton, Rachel Zoe and more.

Brie Larson, Katie Holmes and Gabrielle Union attend Michael Kors RTW Fall 2024 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2024. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Abigail Spencer, Rachel Zegler and Rachel Brosnahan attend Michael Kors RTW Fall 2024 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2024. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Here's hoping that Lively fits in a little time at home with husband Ryan Reynolds during her jet-setting week. The hilarious couple traded trolling social media messages after Lively's Super Bowl appearance, during which she and Swift were frequently featured onscreen as they cheered on Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

The 47-year-old actor shared a photo of himself on Sunday standing in front of a TV that was showing the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. The highly anticipated sneak peek debuted during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, but it was no match for the buzz surrounding Swift's appearance at the game and, by proxy, Lively's attendance.

"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?" Reynolds joked in his post.

Lively playfully fired back with a nearly identical image, standing in front of the same TV in a long red sweater and jeans with Reynolds' character on the screen behind her. Around the actress' neck, she wears a real-life version of the same "Best Friends" necklaces featured in the Deadpool & Wolverine poster art. On the mantle behind her sits a Chiefs' Super Bowl Champions hat.

"Honey I'm home," she wrote over the shot. "My day was good. Yours?"

Blake Lively / Instagram

RELATED CONTENT: