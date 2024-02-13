What happens in Vegas... Blake Lively has returned home from a whirlwind Super Bowl Sunday with pal Taylor Swift after husband Ryan Reynolds jokingly trolled her on social media.

The 47-year-old actor shared a photo of himself on Sunday standing in front of a TV that was showing the trailer for Deadpool 3. The highly anticipated sneak peek debuted during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, but it was no match for the buzz surrounding Swift's appearance at the game and, by proxy, Lively's attendance.

"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?" Reynolds joked in his post.

Lively playfully fired back with a nearly identical image, standing in front of the same TV in a long red sweater and jeans with Reynolds' character on the screen behind her. Around the actress' neck, she wears a real-life version of the same "Best Friends" necklaces featured in the Deadpool & Wolverine poster art. On the mantle behind her sits a Chiefs' Super Bowl Champions hat.

"Honey I'm home," she wrote over the shot. "My day was good. Yours?"

While the 36-year-old mom of four might be keeping mum about her time in Sin City, viewers saw her enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup in a private suite with Swift, Ice Spice, Miles and Keleigh Teller, and Lana Del Rey. Cameras even caught Swift and Lively in a sweet moment of embrace during Post Malone's performance of "America the Beautiful." The group later celebrated the Chiefs' victory with a fun-filled night out on the strip alongside Swift's beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"Taylor was super friendly to everyone and everyone was respectful towards her. They did their own thing throughout the night too and spent time with friends. Travis is protective over Taylor, but also gives her space and is not clingy, which she appreciates," a source told ET on Monday. "He’s happy to be with his teammates when they’re in social settings and makes an effort to check in with her, make her laugh, and ensure that she’s having a good time. Taylor and Travis were celebrating his win to the fullest. Even though this is such a busy and exciting time for both of them, they want to spend as much time as possible together before Taylor goes back on tour."

While Reynolds did not tag along for the big game, he did previously join Swift and Lively -- along with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy -- at the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets in October.

At the time, speculation ran rampant that Swift could appear in the upcoming Marvel film as the mutant Dazzler.

Deadpool 3 is the franchise's first release since the beloved character was acquired from Fox by Disney. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows Reynolds' Wade Wilson and his signature meta-humor, calling out the jump from Fox to Disney in a fourth-wall-breaking moment as he is abducted by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a Marvel organization first introduced in the Disney+ Loki series.

The NSFW trailer prominently features recent Emmy winner and Succession star Matthew MacFadyen, who appears to be at the helm of the TVA, propositioning Reynolds' character into becoming a hero of the multiverse, which Deadpool appears to accept as he watches snippets from other Marvel films, including Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger.

"Your little cinematic universe is about to change," Reynolds says in the clip as he suits up in the classic red-and-black Deadpool suit. "I am the messiah. I am Marvel Jesus."

The trailer does not show Jackman's face in his return as Wolverine but does show Wade approaching him from behind in a casino and engaged in a battle toward the end of the video. The promo ends with Wolverine -- seen in a comic-accurate yellow-and-blue suit -- approaching Deadpool to help him, which the former character quickly refuses.

"Don't just stand there, you ape. Give me a hand," Deadpool says as Wolverine's shadow looms over him on the ground, showing him extending the claws from his hand. "Nope, I'm actually OK. Thank you very much."

Deadpool & Wolverine his theaters July 26.

